Shelton's Slam Helps Barons Snap Skid

Published on May 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Colby Shelton hit a grand slam to lead the Birmingham Barons to an 8-4 Win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 2,133 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. Alec Makarewicz, just named Southern League Player of the Week, had a hit and three big RBI. With the win, the Barons snapped a five-game losing streak.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon (3-3, 4,99) pitched five strong innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs, and a walk with four strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched two innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, and no walks with two strikeouts. Luke Bell closed the game out with two innings, giving up one hit, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout.

The Barons (17-28) scored first in the game when in the bottom of the second inning. Jacob Burke singled and stole second. Jeral Perez singled home Burke and the Barons led 1-0. In the top of the third inning, Makarewicz hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Wilfred Veras. The Barons led 2-0.

Pensacola (23-23) came right back to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. Cristian Hernandez home run to left field, scored Juan Matheus and the game was tied at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Perez walked. Veras singled on a line drive to center field. Jordan Sprinkle had an infield single to load the bases. Colby Shelton followed with a grand slam to right field and the Barons led 6-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Makarewicz doubled down the left field line, scoring Calvin Harris and Veras. The Barons led 8-2. Pensacola scored one run in the seventh and ninth inning to close out the scoring.

For the Barons, Shelton had the huge grand slam. Makarewicz had the one hit and three RBI. Perez had a hit, a run scored, and an RBI.

Up next, the Barons will travel down the road and play at Rickwood Field on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. RHP Connor McCullough (0-1, 2.73) will take the mound for the Barons as RHP Alex Williams (1-4, 6.06) will take the mound for the Blue Wahoos.







Southern League Stories from May 27, 2026

Shelton's Slam Helps Barons Snap Skid - Birmingham Barons

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