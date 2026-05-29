Lookouts and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Announce Partnership

Published on May 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation today announced a landmark partnership that will bring concerts to Erlanger Park, transforming the Lookouts' brand-new home into the city's premier outdoor music destination and bringing world-class live performances to the heart of the South Broad District.

"Erlanger Park was built to be a community centerpiece, a place where people could come together for unforgettable experiences," said Rich Mozingo, President of the Chattanooga Lookouts. "Partnering with the Tivoli Theatre Foundation allows us to expand that mission in a meaningful way. Together, we're creating a concert environment that will bring fans of all kinds to the ballpark for nights filled with incredible music."

Erlanger Park was intentionally designed to host a wide variety of events, including major concerts. The venue features multiple stage locations, allowing it to host intimate performances in the Coca-Cola Pattern Shop or full-scale productions on the playing field with capacity for up to 15,000 attendees. A tunnel was constructed leading onto the field to facilitate easy load-in and load-out for concerts and other events, and the entire field was reinforced to support a large stage.

As two of Chattanooga's most iconic entertainment institutions, the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Tivoli Foundation are proud of the historic significance of this innovative partnership, which will deliver state-of-the-art performances at a venue with deep cultural value to local residents. (The Tivoli Theatre was built in 1921 and is currently undergoing a major restoration to revive Chattanooga's grandest and most historic entertainment venue. The Lookouts began playing baseball in Chattanooga in 1885, and their new home at Erlanger Park incorporates historic buildings such as the EPB Powerhouse, built in 1882, and the Coca-Cola Pattern Shop, built in 1936.)

"Our goal has always been for Erlanger Park to serve as a community asset for events of all kind," said Jason Freier, Managing Owner of the Chattanooga Lookouts. "Baseball is at the heart of what we do, but this ballpark was built to host so much more. Partnering with the Tivoli Theatre Foundation allows us to bring world-class entertainment to a venue designed for major events, and we're excited for what this means for Chattanooga."

For the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, stewards of some of Chattanooga's most storied and beloved performance venues, the partnership marks an opportunity to expand its artistic mission into the open air. With a track record of delivering exceptional live experiences, the Foundation brings deep expertise in artist relations, production, and audience craft to this exciting new stage.

"Our organization is committed to delivering exceptional live experiences to our community," said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. "This partnership with the Chattanooga Lookouts allows us to expand that commitment into an exciting new venue. Erlanger Park offers a unique backdrop for concerts, and we're thrilled to create memorable nights of music in the South Broad District."

All sales taxes generated by events at Erlanger Park help to repay the costs of the ballpark's construction, and proceeds from co-promoted concerts will also benefit the mission of the non-profit Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

Concert dates, ticket information, and the artist lineup will be announced at a later date. The partnership is non-exclusive, so other promoters can still bring shows to Erlanger Park, assuring the highest and best usage of the venue.







Southern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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