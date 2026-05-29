DePino Blast Lifts Barons to Walkoff Win in 10

Published on May 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Anthony DePino hit a three-run walk-off home run as the Birmingham Barons won 7-4 in 10 innings over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,463 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons trailed early but came back to score a run in the eighth inning to send the game into extra innings.

The Barons (18-29) bullpen, who had a rough go last afternoon at Rickwood, turned it around with 4.1 scoreless innings and was the difference in the win.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cumming pitched 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits, four runs, three earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. Phil Fox, Jairo Iriarte, and Jonathan Clark didn't give up any hits or walks with three strikeouts. Clark (1-0, 1.93) gets the win in relief, going one inning in the 10th with two strikeouts.

For Pensacola (24-24) in the top of the second inning, a Connor Sakenette sacrifice fly scored Ryan Ignoffo, and the Blue Wahoos led 1-0. Dylan Jasso doubled home Cristian Hernandez and Ian Lewis Jr and Pensacola led 3-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Drake Logan hit a home run over the left field fence to put the Barons on the scoreboard. Pensacola led 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Samuel Zavala walked. Jeral Perez walked. A wild pitch moved the runners to third and second base with one out. Wilfred Veras grounded out, scoring Zavala. Jorge Corona followed with a single to center field, scoring Perez, and the game was tied at 3-3.

In the top of the sixth inning, Fenwick Trimble singled. A throwing error on a pickoff at first base moved Trimble to second. Trimble moved to third base on a flyout to right field and scored on a Barons pass ball. Pensacola took a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, DePino doubled to right field. Perez doubled to left field, scoring DePino, and the game was tied at 4-4.

In the top of the 10th inning, Jordan Sprinkle started on second base as the courtesy runner. With one out, Sprinkle steals third base. Alec Makarewicz intentionally walks to put the runners on the corner with one out. DePino hits a rocket over the left field fence for his third home run of the season, scoring Sprinkle and Makarewicz. The Barons get the 7-4 walk-off win.

For the Barons, Depino had three hits, two runs scored, three RBI, and a walk. Logan had the solo home run, and Corona had a hit and an RBI.

With the win, the Barons lead the series 2-1 and will put LHP Jake Palisch (1-3, 4.43) on the mound to face RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (0-1, 7.81) at Regions Field on Friday night at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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