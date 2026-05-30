Biloxi Washes out Columbus on Friday Night, 9-3

Published on May 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Jack Dashwood tossed 3.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen vs BiloxiColumbus Clingstones.

After an hour-long rain delay on Friday night, the Columbus Clingstones (23-24) dropped game three of the series to the Biloxi Shuckers (23-23), 9-3, at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: David McCabe gave the Clingstones an early lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, scoring Luke Waddell. Columbus would not score again until the fifth inning, when Patrick Clohisy lined a two-run single to right field to account for the club's final runs of the night.

Biloxi broke the game open in the third inning with four runs. The biggest blow came on a three-run bloop single to left field that was misplayed, allowing the Shuckers to take a 4-1 lead.

The Shuckers added two more runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Mike Boeve and a sacrifice fly by Matthew Wood. Biloxi capped the scoring in the ninth with three runs, aided by three Columbus errors.

The Clingstones threatened in the bottom of the ninth with runners on the corners but could not push across any additional runs.

Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-4, RBI) and Clohisy (1-for-5, 2 RBI) drove in all three Columbus runs. Jack Dashwood (3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) was effective in relief, tossing three hitless innings going into the final inning of play.

Notable: Jordan Groshans extended his on-base streak to 11G with a walk in the fifth inning. Columbus outhit Biloxi, 6-5, but fell to 9-5 against the Shuckers this season.

Next Game (Saturday, May 30): Columbus vs. Biloxi, Game 1, 5:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast begins at 4:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live. Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.







Southern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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