Rain Postpones Thursday Ballgame against Biloxi
Published on May 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga - Steady rainfall around the scheduled 7:06 p.m. first pitch continued throughout the afternoon at Synovus Park, forcing the postponement of the Thursday night match against the Shuckers. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Synovus Park on Saturday, May 30th.
Next Game (Friday, May 29): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:44 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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