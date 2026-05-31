Scrambled Dogs Debut as Columbus Drops Doubleheader

Published on May 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (23-25), playing as the Columbus Scrambled Dogs for the first of three games this season, dropped both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers (25-23) at Synovus Park. Biloxi claimed game one, 9-4, before completing the sweep with a 5-0 victory in game two.

Game One

Decisive Plays: Biloxi struck first just three batters into the game on a Mike Boeve RBI single and added another run in the fourth inning on an RBI hit from Eric Brown Jr.

The Shuckers broke the game open in the sixth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs on five hits. The biggest hit of the frame came from Jesús Made, who cleared the bases with a three-run triple to extend Biloxi's lead to 9-0.

Columbus mounted a late rally, scoring four unanswered runs over the final two innings. Jordan Groshans (10) got the Scrambled Dogs on the board with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Tristin English and Groshans delivered consecutive RBI singles to account for the final runs of the game.

The Scrambled Dogs brought the tying run to the on-deck circle in the seventh but left two runners aboard as Biloxi secured the 9-4 victory.

Key Contributors: Groshans (3-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) accounted for three of Columbus' four runs and reached base in all three plate appearances. English (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) added a pair of hits and drove in the club's other run.

Game Two

Decisive Plays: Biloxi carried its momentum into the nightcap, scoring in the first inning on a Matthew Wood RBI single.

The decisive inning came in the second, when the Shuckers sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs. Dasan Brown opened the rally with an RBI single before Jesús Made added an RBI double and Boeve followed with another run-scoring hit to give Biloxi a 5-0 advantage.

That proved more than enough support for Biloxi starter Jaron DeBerry, who tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout. Columbus managed just one hit and did not advance a runner past second base.

Key Contributors: Logan Braunschweig (1-for-2) recorded the lone hit for Columbus, collecting his first Double-A hit with a single in the fifth inning. Samuel Strickland (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB,1 SO) worked 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits while striking out one.

Notable: Groshans reached double-digit home runs for the first time in his professional career with his 10th homer of the season in game one. Braunschweig recorded his first Double-A hit in his third game with Columbus. The Clingstones fell to 4-6 in doubleheader games during the 2026 season.

Next Game (Sunday, May 31): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 1:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:45 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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