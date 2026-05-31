Barons Stumble as Blue Wahoos Cruise to 7-2 Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Birmingham Barons were unable to overcome the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a 7-2 loss before 5,991 at Regions Field on Saturday night. Pensacola led 5-0 before the Barons could get on the scoreboard, as the now have dropped two in a row to the Blue Wahoos.

Starting pitcher Gabe Davis (0-1, 2.45) got his first start with the Barons this season, pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six hits, five runs, one earned run, and a walk with three strikeouts. Nick Altermatt pitched 1.1. innings giving up two hits, no runs, and no walks with a strikeout. Carson Jacobs pitched one inning and gave up a home run with a strikeout. Luke Bell pitched two innings and gave up only a hit. Mark McLaughlin pitched one inning, giving up two hits, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout.

Before the Barons (18-31) could get on the scoreboard, Pensacola (26-24) took a 5-0 lead after four innings due to two errors that produced the five Blue Wahoos runs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jorge Corona singled on a line drive to left field. Drake Logan hit a two-run home run over the left field fence. The Barons cut the lead to 5-2 and had two men on base after the home run, but could not score any more runs.

Pensacola scored a run in the sixth and ninth innings to go up 7-2 and put the game away.

For the Barons, Logan had two hits, a run scored, and two RBI. Also, Anthony DePino and Corona had two hits for the Barons. Up next, the Barons will put LHP Lucas Gordon (3-3, 4.99) on the mound while RHP Luis Moreno (1-2, 6.30) will go for the Blue Wahoos.







Southern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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