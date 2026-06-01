Barons Win Series Finale over Pensacola

Published on May 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Jordan Sprinkle and Calvin Harris delivered three hits apiece as the Birmingham Barons won 5-4 over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 2,421 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Barons pounded out 12 hits, and the Barons' bullpen was flawless, only giving up three hits in five innings.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon gets the no-decision, pitching four innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs, and three walks with five strikeouts. Phil Fox (1-1, 2.35) got the win, going two innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts. Jackson Kelley and Jairo Iriarte pitched an inning apiece. Jonathan Clark got his second save, going one inning in the win.

Pensacola (26-25) scored first in the game in the top of the first inning. Fenwick Trimble RBI double scored Aiva Arquette, and the Blue Wahoos led 1-0. Two batters later, Cristian Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Trimble, and the Blue Wahoos led 2-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Samuel Zavala singled on an infield hit, and Sprinkle scored on the play. Pensacola led 2-1. In the top of the second inning, Connor Caskenette hit a home run to left field, and Pensacola led 3-1.

In the bottom of the second inning, Sprinkle singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Calvin Harris. The Blue Wahoos lead was cut to 3-2. In the top of the third inning, Dillon Lewis hit a solo home run to left field. Pensacola led 4-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, Alec Makarewicz walked. Anthony DePino singled. With one out, Burke singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Makarewicz. Calvin Harris singled to left field, scoring Samuel Zavala, and the game was tied at 4-4.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Harris singled. Brenden Dixon walked. Drake Logan laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Harris and Dixon to third and second base. Sprinkle gets a soft fly ball to center field, scoring Harris, and the Barons took the 5-4 lead. It was a lead that they never gave up.

For the Barons, Sprinkle had three hits, one run scored, two RBI, and two stolen bases. Harris had three hits, a run scored, and an RBI.

Up next, the Barons will travel to Knoxville to take on the Smokies on Tuesday night.







Southern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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