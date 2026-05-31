Homers from Dillon Lewis and Connor Caskenette Not Enough in Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Dillon Lewis

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Dillon Lewis(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their series finale against the Birmingham Barons by a final score of 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Pensacola put up a pair of runs in the first inning off of Barons starter Lucas Gordon. With one out, Aiva Arquette singled and stole second before Fenwick Trimble drove him home on his 12th double of the year. Dillon Lewis would follow that up with a hustle double of his own, moving Fenwick to third for Cristian Hernández, who brought Fenwick in on a sacrifice fly to center, giving the Wahoos an early 2-0 lead.

The two teams would go on to trade buckets over the next two and a half innings. Birmingham got one back in the bottom of the first, courtesy of a Samuel Zavala RBI single that scored Jordan Sprinkle, who reached on an error to begin the game. But Pensacola would create some distance in the top of the second on Connor Caskenette's first Double-A home run, a solo shot to make it 3-1.

The bottom of the second would see the Barons score again, when Jordan Sprinkle knocked a single into center, scoring Calvin Harris and making it a 3-2 game. But Pensacola was ready to answer in the top of the third, and that answer came in the form of a Dillon Lewis solo home run. Lewis' team leading 12th shot of the season pushed the score to 4-2.

The back and forth scoring didn't end there though, as the Barons would score two in the bottom of the third on RBI singles from Jacob Burke and Calvin Harris, closing the gap and tying the game at 4-4. Wahoos starter Luis Moreno would go 3.2 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, on 7 hits and 5 walks.

Jack Sellinger (L, 0-1) would take over on the mound for Moreno and proceed to pitch the next 2.1 innings. Despite a good outing from Sellinger, the Barons would use some small ball to their advantage in the bottom of the 5th. The first two men reached on a Calvin Harris single and a Brenden Dixon walk before Drake Logan would put down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners up. This would allow Jordan Sprinkle to bring the go-ahead run home on an infield single to second base, giving Birmingham a 5-4 lead that would hold.

The Barons bullpen would pitch lights out from the 5th inning on. After Lucas Gordon completed the first 4.0 innings, Phil Fox (W, 1-1), Jackson Kelley, Jairo Iriarte, and Jonathan Clarke (S, 2) would combine to get the final 15 outs and seal the win for Birmingham.

Trimble, Lewis, and Hernández all tallied multiple hits with Hernández extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Sellinger, Gabe Bierman, and Holt Jones allowed just one run over their 4.2 innings out of the bullpen.

The Blue Wahoos begin their series against the Lookouts on Tuesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.