Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed in Series Finale on Sunday

Published on May 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones were postponed on Sunday at Synovus Park due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Clingstones return to Keesler Federal Park between June 16-21. The teams are tentatively scheduled to play eight games in six days to finish the first half.

The Shuckers will return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday for a series opener against the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a speciality Shuckers t-shirt. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. The Shuckers will also celebrate and honor the legacy of Lou Gehrig on Lou Gehrig Day. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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