Shuckers Drop Both Contests of Doubleheader with Clingstones

Published on May 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers huddle on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers huddle on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (22-23) dropped both games of a doubleheader with the Columbus Clingstones (23-23) at Synovus Park on Wednesday night. The Shuckers were 0-15 with runners in scoring position, as they were edged in game one, 2-1, and fell in game two, 4-1.

In game one, the squads were scoreless for the first two-and-a-half frames before the Clingstones collected solo home runs in back-to-back innings in the third and fourth. The first was courtesy of Patrick Clohisy for his third of the season, with Jordan Groshans getting his ninth in the next inning. The Shuckers would cut the deficit in half in the seventh with Darrien Miller's eighth long bomb of the season. That surpasses Miller's 2025 total in 51 fewer games. Julio Robaina was credited with the win, while Tanner Gillis took the loss and Tyler LaPorte locked up the save.

In game two, the Shuckers got on the board first with Mike Boeve driving in Dylan O'Rae on a fielder's choice in the first inning. In the home half, the Clingstones would answer with a big inning after a Jordan Groshans RBI-single, and a pair of RBI-walks from Ambioris Tavarez and Ethan Workinger to make it 3-1. Columbus cashed in some insurance in the fifth with a RBI-double by Ambioris Tavarez. Jacob Wallace was given the win, with Yorman Galindez getting the loss and Owen Hackman being handed his first save.

Dylan O'Rae (G1: 2-for-4, G2: 2-for-4) delivered multi-hit performances in each end of the twin bill, with Darrien Miller (G1: 1-3, G2: 0-1, 2bb) extending his on-base streak to a career-high 20 straight with a homer in game one, and a pair of walks in game two.

Cameron Wagoner (2.0ip, 0r, 3k) was spotless out of the bullpen in game one, with Stiven Cruz (2.1ip, 0r, 2k) and Edwin Jimenez (1.0ip, 0r) posting zeros in game two.

The Shuckers have a chance to bounce back in game three of the series on Thursday evening at Synovus Park. Brett Wichrowski (3-2, 6.70) will start on the bump for Biloxi battling Garrett Baumann (3-3, 5.86) for Columbus. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 6:06 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:46 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.Coverage begins at 5:46 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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