RECAP: DeBerry's First Career Complete Game Shutout Leads Shuckers to Sweep

Published on May 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lyndon Terrell) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lyndon Terrell)

COLUMBUS, GA - Jaron DeBerry recorded the 11 th complete game shutout in Biloxi Shuckers franchise history and the first in a non-rain-shortened game since 2019, leading the Shuckers (24-22) to a doubleheader sweep over the Columbus Clingstones (23-26) at Synovus Park on Saturday night. The Shuckers took game one, 9-4, and game two, 5-0. The Shuckers ended the night two games above .500, their best record since April 28, when they stood at 14-12.

In game one, the Shuckers jumped out to an early lead with an RBI single in the first from Mike Boeve, making it 1-0. Eric Brown Jr. then extended the lead in the fourth with an RBI single to left, scoring Eduardo Garcia. The Shuckers blew the game open in the sixth with a seven-run inning, their highest scoring frame of the season. The seven runs came home on an Eduardo Garcia RBI single, a Matthew Wood RBI ground-rule double, a bases-loaded walk to Dasan Brown, a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Mark Coley II and a three-RBI triple from Jesús Made. The Clingstones clawed back with a two-run home run from Jordan Groshans in the sixth and a pair of RBI singles from Tristin English and Jordan Groshans in the seventh. Bishop Letson (1-3) earned the win after a season-high 5.1 innings with six strikeouts, while Lucas Braun (0-3) took the loss. Jesús Made (3-for-4), Mike Boeve (2-for-4), Eduardo Garcia (2-for-4) and Matthew Wood (2-for-4) all recorded multi-hit performances.

In game two, the Shuckers struck first with a first-inning RBI single from Matthew Wood, scoring Dylan O'Rae. They extended the lead to 5-0 in the second with an RBI single from Dasan Brown, a sacrifice fly from Mark Coley II, an RBI double from Jesús Made and an RBI single from Mike Boeve. The RBI marked Made's 40 th of the season, becoming the first Southern League player to reach the mark this season. Jaron DeBerry (4-3) starred on the mound, carrying a no-hit bid into the fifth inning and ending the night having faced three batters over the minimum. DeBerry's complete game shutout marked the first in a non-rain-shortened game since Trey Supak on July 16, 2019, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. It marked the first by a Shuckers pitcher in a road game since July 23, 2017, when Aaron Wilkerson achieved the feat against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. Ian Mejia (0-3) took the loss in game two for the Clingstones. DeBerry's only previous complete game shutout came on April 10, 2021, at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid against National Park College, in his fourth career college start. Across both games of the doubleheader, Jaron DeBerry and Bishop Letson combined for 12.1 innings, 10 strikeouts, three hits and one unearned run.

The series concludes on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Manuel Rodriguez (3-2, 4.74) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Drue Hackenberg (0-0, 0.00) for the Clingstones. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.