Milbrandt, Blue Wahoos Reach New Heights in 7-2 Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Birmingham Barons 7-2 on Saturday night, climbing a season-high two games above .500 behind ace starter Karson Milbrandt.

Though Milbrandt was unable to complete 5.0 innings for the first time since mid-April, the righty still racked up seven strikeouts over 4.2 frames and extended his scoreless inning streak to 27.0 innings before surrendering a two-run homer to Drake Logan in the fifth. Milbrandt's scoreless streak, which began on May 2, ended as the second-longest in team history behind reliever Lee Hyde's 31.0-inning streak in 2013 and the longest ever for a Pensacola starting pitcher.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead on Barons starter Gabe Davis (L, 0-1) in his Double-A debut, scoring four early unearned runs thanks to infield miscues. After a Juan Mathews sacrifice bunt was thrown away in the second inning, Dillon Lewis scored on a wild pitch and Dylan Jasso laced an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. They added two more in the third when a Fenwick Trimble bunt was misplayed by Davis, and Matheus and Cristian Hernández hit back-to-back RBI singles. Hernández's knock extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Aiva Arquette, thriving in his first week at the Double-A level since a promotion on Tuesday, stretched the Pensacola lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI double.

Milbrandt's scoreless streak ended in the fifth inning when Logan homered, and he allowed two more singles and a walk before departing with a season-high 97 pitches thrown. Colby Martin (W, 2-2) entered to strand a pair of inherited runners in the fifth, and ultimately worked 3.1 scoreless innings of long relief to earn the win.

Trimble hit a solo homer in the sixth and Matheus added an RBI single in the ninth to extend the lead to 7-2 before Livan Reinoso finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Barons on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 2:00 on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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