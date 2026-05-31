Johnson Fans Eight, But Biscuits Hold off Trash Pandas

Published on May 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-24) fell 5-3 to the Montgomery Biscuits (27-22) on Saturday night at DABOS Park, as Montgomery claimed a 3-2 advantage in the six-game series heading into Sunday's finale. Despite the loss, Rocket City remains 1.5 games behind Chattanooga in the North standings.

Making his second start since being optioned from Los Angeles, Ryan Johnson (L, 0-1) turned in a solid outing despite taking the loss. After retiring six of the first seven batters he faced, Johnson surrendered a one-out triple down the right field line to Jhon Diaz in the third inning. Two batters later, Mac Horvath launched a two-run home run to left field, giving the Biscuits a 2-0 lead.

Johnson settled in from there and matched his minor league career high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander allowed just two runs on two hits over 5.0 innings, walking one and throwing 69 pitches.

Rocket City cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning. Raudi Rodriguez worked a one-out walk and moved into scoring position via his 19 th stolen base before Tucker Flint delivered a two-out RBI single to make it 2-1.

Montgomery starter Jackson Baumeister (W, 1-2) earned his first victory of the season, allowing one run on two hits over 5.0 innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out three in his seventh start of the year.

The Biscuits created separation in the sixth inning against reliever Bryce Osmond, who was making his second bullpen appearance of the season. After striking out the first batter he faced, Osmond allowed the next three hitters to reach. A walk to Brayden Taylor was followed by doubles from Xavier Isaac and Kenny Piper. Taylor later scored on a wild pitch before Will Simpson added an RBI single, stretching Montgomery's lead to 5-1.

The Trash Pandas mounted a rally in the seventh. Gustavo Campero opened the inning with a single, and Tucker Flint followed with a walk. Hayden Snelsire retired the next two hitters, but with two outs and two strikes, Elijah Dunham ripped a two-run double into the right-center field gap to pull Rocket City within 5-3.

Montgomery then turned to closer Derrick Edington (S, 6), who slammed the door over the final 2.1 innings. Edington retired all seven batters he faced and struck out six to earn the save.

Efrain Contreras provided 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Rocket City, while Kenyon Yovan added a scoreless frame in relief.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park. First pitch is scheduled for 3:33 pm. The Trash Pandas have not announced a starter, while Montgomery will send out RHP Santiago Suarez (1-1, 5.93). Fans can watch the games on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field for a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate Columbus Clingstones, June 2-7.







Southern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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