Trash Pandas Bash Biscuits, Move Within Half-Game of First

Published on May 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (25-21) won their fourth straight series opener on Wednesday night, pounding out 15 hits in a 10-5 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (24-21) at DABOS Park. Rocket City used a six-run fifth inning to race past Montgomery and now sits just a half-game behind first place in the Southern League North Division.

Despite not taking the field since Sunday, the Trash Pandas offense came out firing from the opening pitch. Nick Rodriguez and Raudi Rodriguez opened the game with back-to-back singles, and after an executed double steal moved both runners into scoring position, Gustavo Campero lined a two-run single to give Rocket City a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Cole Fontenelle reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Campero to score, extending the lead to 3-0.

Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu (W, 5-1) was dominant early, retiring the first 11 Biscuits hitters before surrendering his first hit of the night in the fourth inning.

Tucker Flint began the top of the fourth with his first triple of the season and later scored on a Kyren Paris double down the first base line to push the lead to 4-0.

The floodgates opened in the fifth inning as the Trash Pandas chased Montgomery starter Garrett Edwards (L, 1-5), the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for April, from the game. After Edwards recorded the inning's first out, Nick Rodriguez doubled, and Raudi Rodriguez singled before Montgomery turned to reliever Jackson Lancaster. Campero greeted him by launching the eighth pitch of his at-bat over the left field wall for a three-run homer, stretching the lead to 7-0. Campero matched a career high with four hits and five RBIs, and now has six home runs on the season.

Lancaster then walked Flint and Fontenelle before Paris singled to load the bases. Elijah Dunham followed with an RBI single to right that scored Flint, Fontenelle crossed on a wild pitch, and Harold Coll capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to center that plated Paris and made it 10-0.

Montgomery responded in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on Costeiu's extended inning. Back-to-back hits opened the frame before Gregory Barrios ripped a two-run double following a strikeout. Noah Myers later added an RBI single to trim the deficit to 10-3.

Costeiu earned his fifth victory over his last seven starts, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

In the eighth inning, Carlos Espinosa surrendered three hits that led to two more Montgomery runs as the Biscuits cut the lead to 10-5. Eybersson Polanco steadied the game from there, retiring six of the final seven batters while striking out one to close out the victory.

Nick Rodriguez, Raudi Rodriguez, Campero, and Flint - the first four hitters in Rocket City's lineup - each scored two runs. Raudi Rodriguez finished 2-for-5, while Nick Rodriguez went 3-for-5. Paris and Dunham both added two-hit performances, finishing 2-for-4. Wednesday's 10-run effort marked Rocket City's fourth double-digit scoring game of the season and snapped a six-game losing streak to Montgomery at DABOS Park.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will play a doubleheader on Thursday to make up Tuesday's rainout. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:05 pm, with game two beginning approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. RHP Austin Gordon (1-4, 6.11) will start game one for Rocket City against Montgomery RHP Michael Forret (4-0, 2.13). In the nightcap, RHP Nate Snead will make his Double-A debut for the Trash Pandas opposite Montgomery RHP TJ Nichols (0-0, 1.80). Fans can watch the games on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field for a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate Columbus Clingstones, June 2-7.







Southern League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.