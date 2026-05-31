Rain Postpones Sunday Series Finale against Biloxi
Published on May 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga - Consistent rainfall around the scheduled 1:05 p.m. first pitch continued throughout the afternoon at Synovus Park, forcing the postponement of the series opener. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Synovus Park on Wednesday, May 27th.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 1): Columbus at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. at Toyota Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:44 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Southern League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed in Series Finale on Sunday - Biloxi Shuckers
- Rain Postpones Sunday Series Finale against Biloxi - Columbus Clingstones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.