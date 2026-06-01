Rain Suspends Series Finale Between Trash Pandas and Biscuits

Published on May 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Sunday's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-24) and Montgomery Biscuits (27-22) was suspended due to weather, with the score tied 1-1 and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. The game will resume when the Biscuits visit Toyota Field on Tuesday, June 16, with all statistics and records from Sunday's contest remaining frozen until the game is completed.

The Trash Pandas will head back home to face Columbus on Tuesday night, trailing first-place Chattanooga by just a half-game in the North Division standings.

The Trash Pandas turned to a bullpen game in Sunday's series finale, with Eybersson Polanco making his second spot start of the season. The right-hander was sharp early, allowing just one hit while striking out two over the first two innings. Montgomery broke through in the third with a two-out rally. Brayden Taylor and Xavier Isaac reached on consecutive singles, and during a double-steal attempt, Isaac became caught in a rundown long enough for Taylor to race home from third, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead.

Polanco finished his outing after 3.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, no walks, and two strikeouts in his 14th appearance of the season, with a 3.12 ERA so far.

Montgomery starter Santiago Suarez retired the first 10 Trash Pandas he faced before Raudi Rodriguez ended both the no-hit bid and the shutout with one swing in the fourth inning. Rodriguez launched an opposite-field solo home run to right field, tying the game at 1-1. The blast was the 23-year-old's seventh of the season, tying him for the team lead, while also giving him the Southern League-leading 47th run scored and his 30th RBI. Suarez exited after 5.0 innings, with the homer accounting for the only run allowed. He walked none and struck out three.

Both clubs threatened over the next several innings but were unable to break the deadlock. Carlos Espinosa followed Polanco with 2.0 scoreless innings, retiring six of the seven batters he faced. Chris Cortez worked around two walks in the sixth, preserving the tie when Ryan Spikes lined into an inning-ending double play.

With ominous clouds surrounding DABOS Park in the eighth inning, the Trash Pandas mounted one of their best scoring threats of the afternoon. Elijah Dunham singled with one out and was replaced by pinch-runner Mac McCroskey, who was caught stealing on a strong throw from catcher Cameron James for the second out. Harold Coll followed with a single to right, and David Calabrese laid down a perfect bunt single to put two runners aboard. Nick Rodriguez then lined a single to left field, but a baserunning miscue ended the rally. Coll hesitated rounding third, while Calabrese was caught between second and third. The rundown concluded with Coll and Calabrese occupying third base simultaneously, and Coll was called out to end the inning.

Lucas Mahlstedt returned for a second inning of relief in the bottom of the eighth and struck out James to begin the frame. However, with dark clouds moving over the ballpark, the umpires called for the tarp during a pitching change, pausing play at 5:28 pm with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand against the Columbus Clingstones (ATL). The first game of the series is set for a 6:35 pm start with RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-1, 5.49) starting for Rocket City against RHP Drue Hackenberg (0-0, 0.00) for Columbus. Fans can watch the games on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Tuesday's Promotions:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Self-Care Drive: Support the Self-Care Drive benefiting Crisis Services of North Alabama by donating feminine products, scent-free health and hygiene items, cleaning supplies, lip balm, facial masks, blank journals, and pens. Fans who donate will receive 250 points in the Trash Pandas Rewards app and tickets for a chance to win special prizes.







Southern League Stories from May 31, 2026

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