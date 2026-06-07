Late Lead Slips Away as Columbus Falls to Rocket City, 2-1

Published on June 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (26-28) let a late advantage slip away to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (28-27) in their 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: Columbus took an early advantage at 1-0 on an RBI single from Ethan Workinger in the second inning. Atlanta Braves No. 8 prospect Lucas Braun gave Columbus 6.0 scoreless innings and turned things over to the bullpen with the Stones still ahead. Workinger and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. reached scoring position in the seventh with no outs but did not score. A wild pitch from Jhancarlos Lara scored Kyren Paris in the seventh to tie the game at 1-1. Paris recorded an RBI groundout in the eighth to put the Pandas ahead, 2-1.

Key Contributors: Braun (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO) continued a phenomenal week for Columbus starting pitching while Workinger (2-for-3, RBI) had a multi-hit game. For Rocket City, Paris (1-for-4, RBI) scored the tying run and drove in the go-ahead run while Leonard Garcia (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) snuffed out the Clingstones best scoring chance in the seventh.

Notable: Columbus starting pitchers have combined for 26.2 scoreless innings this series through five games. Braun has logged 13.0-consecutive innings against Rocket City, dating back to August 31, 2025. Workinger tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

Next Game (Sunday, June 7): Columbus at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m. ET at Toyota Field. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Ryan Costieu (5-2, 5.92 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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