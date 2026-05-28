Clohisy's Defensive Masterclass Propels Columbus in Wednesday Doubleheader

Published on May 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (23-23) take both games of the doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers (22-23) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park, reigning victorious in game one, 2-1 and game two, 4-1.

Game One

Decisive Plays: Neither team scored through the first two innings, when in the bottom of the third inning, Patrick Clohisy (3) lasered a solo homer over the rightfield wall to give the Clingstones a 1-0 advantage. Then in the bottom of the fourth frame, Jordan Groshans (9) started off the inning with a solo blast of his own to grow the lead to 2-0.

It would take until the top of the seventh inning for Biloxi to score, when Darrien Miller (8) blasts a home run of his own to cut the lead in half, 2-1. RHP Tyler LaPorte (2.0, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, SV) closed out the ballgame, forcing the Shuckers to leave a runner left stranded to finish game one.

Key Contributors: Julio Robaina (W, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) had his best outing in a Clingstones uniform holding Biloxi to a single run. Clohisy (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Groshans (2-for-3, HR, RBI) both homer to complete the scoring for Columbus.

Game Two

Decisive Plays: Biloxi wasted no time in game two, opening the scoring their first, but only run in the ballgame with a Mike Boeve RBI fielder's choice to score Dylan O'Rae. In the bottom of the inning, Columbus sent all nine batters to the plate and score three with the first scoring on a Groshans RBI single and the remaining two runs coming across on RBI walks to Ambioris Tavarez and Ethan Workinger.

The game success was started by RHP Shay Schanaman (4.2, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) in his best outing and with outfield support by Patrick Clohisy, who robbed his first of two long balls to end the top of the second inning after Dasan Brown hit the ball to the lengths of Synovus Park.

Columbus scored their fourth and final run in the bottom of the fifth on an Tavarez RBI Double that scored Drew Compton after he started the inning with a double of his own.

Into the top of the seventh inning, RHP Owen Hackman (1.0, 1 H, 1 SO, SV) with two men out, and a man on third. Power hitter Blake Burke smokes a ball to dead center which seemed like a home run of the bat to make the game 4-3, but Patrick Clohisy had other ideas and scales the 400-foot wall to bring in out number three and end the game, 4-1.

Key Contributors: Schanaman (4.2, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) had his best start of his career holding a strong Biloxi offense to just one hit and run over 4.2 innings. Clohisy, robbed two home runs in the second and seventh innings and jolted the Clingstones defense to a solid showing over 14 combined innings.

Notable: With a victory in the first game of the doubleheader, Columbus has taken the series opener for just the second time this season. With Clohisy and Groshans solo shots in the first game, the Clingstones have had 18 multi-homer games this season through May 27 and are close to catching their 2025 mark of 20 multi-homer games.

Next Game (Thursday, May 28): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:06 p.m. at Synovus Park. RHP Garrett Baumann (3-3, 5.86 ERA) vs. RHP Bishop Letson (0-3, 6.66 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 6:44 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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