Rocket City Rolls Past Montgomery, 10-5

Published on May 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Gregory Barrios

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Gregory Barrios(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits fell behind early and could not recover in a 10-5 loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Wednesday night at DABOS Park.

Rocket City (25-21) struck first in the opening inning when Gustavo Campero lined a two-run single to center field, scoring Nick Rodriguez and Raudi Rodriguez for a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, Cole Fontenelle grounded out to bring home Campero and extend the advantage to 3-0.

The Trash Pandas added another run in the fourth inning after Kyren Paris doubled down the first-base line to score Tucker Flint and make it 4-0.

Rocket City broke the game open in the fifth inning. Campero blasted a three-run homer to left-center field to cap a five-RBI night and push the lead to 7-0. Elijah Dunham followed later in the inning with an RBI single before a wild pitch and Harold Coll sacrifice fly helped extend the advantage to 10-0.

Montgomery (24-21) answered in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gregory Barrios doubled to left field to score Brayden Taylor and Will Simpson, trimming the deficit to 10-2. Noah Myers followed with an RBI single to plate Barrios and make it 10-3.

The Biscuits added two more runs in the eighth inning when Xavier Isaac delivered an RBI single to center field, scoring Mac Horvath, before Jadher Areinamo lined an RBI single to left field to bring home Kenny Piper and cut the deficit to 10-5.

Montgomery finished with nine hits in the loss, led by two-hit performances from Isaac and Barrios. Areinamo, Myers, Isaac, and Barrios each drove in runs, while Taylor, Simpson, Horvath, and Piper all scored.

Garrett Edwards (1-5) took the loss after allowing six runs on 10 hits across 4.1 innings. Jackson Lancaster surrendered four runs in relief before Roel Garcia III tossed 3.0 scoreless innings. Jonny Cuevas worked a clean ninth inning.

Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu (5-1) earned the win after allowing three runs over 5.0 innings while striking out seven. Campero led the Trash Pandas offense with four hits and five RBI.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) from May 26-31 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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