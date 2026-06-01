Jaron DeBerry Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week. It marks the second Southern League Pitcher of the Week award in DeBerry's career and his first since August 24, 2025, which also marks the last time a Shuckers pitcher earned Southern League honors.

In a start in game two of a doubleheader on May 30 at Columbus, DeBerry recorded the 11th complete game shutout in Shuckers franchise history DeBerry carried a no-hit bid into the fifth inning and ended the night having faced three batters over the minimum. The complete game shutout was the first in a non-rain-shortened game since Trey Supak on July 16, 2019, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. It marked the first by a Shuckers pitcher in a road game since July 23, 2017, when Aaron Wilkerson achieved the feat against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. DeBerry's only previous complete game shutout came on April 10, 2021, at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid against National Park College, in his fourth career college start.

Across his last 4 starts, DeBerry holds a 2.77 ERA (8er, 26.0ip) with 7 walks, 31 strikeouts and a .133 opponents average. DeBerry enters today among the Southern League leaders in opponents average (4 th, .199), strikeouts (5 th, 53), innings (6 th, 48.1), ERA (8 th, 4.84) and WHIP (9 th, 1.30).

The Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday for the opener of a six-game set against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a speciality Shuckers t-shirt. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. The Shuckers will also celebrate and honor the legacy of Lou Gehrig on Lou Gehrig Day. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 1, 2026

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