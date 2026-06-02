Game Info & Roster Move: June 2 vs. Columbus: Toyota Field: 6:35 PM

Published on June 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Roster Move:

INF Ben Gobbel ends rehab assignment with ACL Angels, and has been activated from the Injured List.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-24) vs. Columbus Clingstones (23-26)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-1, 5.49) vs. RHP Drue Hackenberg (0-0, 0.00)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas open up a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves' affiliate, the Columbus Clingstones, at Toyota Field.

SUSPENDED ON SUNDAY: Sunday's game between the Trash Pandas and Biscuits was suspended due to weather, with the score tied 1-1 and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. The game will resume when the Biscuits visit Toyota Field on Tuesday, June 16, at 5:05 pm. Raudi Rodriguez tied the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

JUST A HALF-GAME BACK: The Trash Pandas enter the week tied with Knoxville for 2nd place in the North Division standings, just a half-game out of first with 19 games remaining in the first half. Rocket City has surged back into contention after sitting at 7-11 and 8.0 games behind on April 23, posting a 19-13 record since then. Last week, the Trash Pandas reached four games over .500 for the first time since July 6, 2024, when the club stood at 42-38. Their 19 wins since April 24 are tied for the 2nd-most in the Southern League and T-5th-most across all Double-A clubs.

MEANINGFUL MAY: The Trash Pandas matched a club record for wins in May, going 15-11 (15-11 in May, '22), and posted a 3.61 ERA as a team this month, which was tops in Double-A, and 5th in all of Minor League Baseball. The Pandas will finish the May 31 suspended game on June 16 vs. Montgomery, which will impact the May stats.

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday, June 3: Enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the ballpark, live pregame worship from Undivided Worship, and help honor service members, veterans, and first responders during Warfighter Wednesday.

Thursday, June 4: Enjoy Margaritaville Night with tropical vibes, specialty jerseys, a live jersey auction benefiting Shower Up, Singles Night activities, live music, and $3 domestic draft beers.

Friday, June 5: Enjoy Friday Night Fireworks presented by COLSA and help celebrate a local Thompson Tractor Community Hero.

Saturday, June 6: Enjoy a special Negro League Tribute Night and Juneteenth Kickback featuring throwback Huntsville Stars uniforms, tributes to Eugene Scruggs, special guests, live entertainment, and postgame fireworks.

Sunday, June 7: Enjoy Armed Forces Day with a Gold Star family tribute, helicopter flyover, Armed Forces cap giveaway, player autographs, Kids Run the Bases, and family fun throughout the afternoon

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Peach season arrives at Toyota Field with two sweet and savory specialty offerings. Enjoy the Peach Cheddar Fusion at Sprocket's - a grilled cheese sandwich featuring aged white cheddar, charred clingstone peaches, thin shaved pickled red onions, fresh basil, and Crown Peach BBQ sauce - or satisfy your sweet tooth with the Peach Pandamonium from Allstars, featuring cinnamon pretzel bites topped with peach cobbler and soft serve ice cream.

Opponent Drinks at Rock Porch:

Clingstone Crush - Guajana Rum, Peach Schnapps, and lemonade







Southern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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