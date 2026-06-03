Record Offensive Game Powers Columbus Past Rocket City 11-3

Published on June 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (24-26) racked up a franchise record 17 hits and tallied 11 runs in an explosive 11-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-25) on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: Columbus scored two runs in each of the first four innings to build an 8-0 advantage, highlighted by an RBI double by Patrick Clohisy in the second, another Clohisy two-run double in the third, and a two-run single from Logan Braunschweig in the fourth. Rocket City scored three times in the fourth, including a two-run home run from Elijah Dunham.

Adam Zebrowski doubled in a run to make it 9-3 in the sixth, followed by an RBI from Archer Brookman to pad the lead to 10-3. Columbus scored its final run on an RBI double from Jordan Groshans in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 SB) put together a complete offensive game while Brookman (3-for-5, 2 RBI), Braunschweig (3-for-5, 2 RBI) and Groshans (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) delivered strong performances. On the mound, Drue Hackenberg (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) was sharp in his first outing off the injured list. For Rocket City, Dunham (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) delivered a two-run home run.

Notable: Columbus tallied a single-game record of 17 hits, surpassing the previous high of 16 hits set on April 23 at Birmingham. Groshans is hitting .365 (19-for-52) over his last 16 games since May 12. Columbus has won back-to-back series openers for the first time this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 3): Columbus at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m. ET at Toyota Field. RHP Brett Sears (2-1, 3.22 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 6.38 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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