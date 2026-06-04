Biscuits Held to Three Hits in 3-1 Loss at Biloxi

Published on June 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor(Montgomery Biscuits)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits were limited to three hits and fell to the Biloxi Shuckers, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Biloxi (26-23) broke through in the second inning when Matthew Wood launched a two-run homer to right field, scoring Darrien Miller and giving the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

The score remained unchanged until the sixth inning, when Blake Burke connected on a solo home run to right field to extend Biloxi's advantage to 3-0.

Montgomery (27-23) answered in the seventh inning behind Brayden Taylor, who lined a solo homer to right field for his eighth home run of the season, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

The Biscuits threatened little the rest of the way as Biloxi pitchers combined to hold Montgomery to just three hits while striking out 11 batters.

Will Simpson accounted for Montgomery's second and final extra-base hit with a double, while Noah Myers collected the club's other hit and added his first stolen base of the season.

Garrett Edwards (1-6) turned in a quality effort despite taking the loss, allowing three runs on three hits over six innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out one while surrendering the two home runs. Alexander Alberto and T.J. Fondtain each added a scoreless inning of relief.

Biloxi starter Manuel Rodriguez (4-2) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits across 6.2 innings while striking out five. Cam Wagoner recorded the final six outs for his second save of the season, striking out five.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from June 9-14 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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