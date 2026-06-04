Rodriguez Rolls in Front of 5000+ Fans for 3-1 Shuckers Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers celebrate a win

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers celebrate a win(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (26-23) secured their fourth straight win, after they edged the Montgomery Biscuits (27-23) 3-1 at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. 5,003 fans crowded into the ballpark, marking the largest attendance this season. Half of the hits (6) in the contest were home runs.

Matthew Wood made the first dent in the box score in the bottom of the second, smacking his seventh home run of the season, 384 feet at 100 mph to make it 2-0. Blake Burke boosted that lead in the sixth with his 13th long bomb of the year, which traveled 347 feet off the bat at 97 mph to take a 3-0 advantage. Brayden Taylor got the Biscuits on the board in the seventh with a solo shot for his eighth round-tripper of the campaign.

Matthew Wood (1-for-1) reached base all three times and extended his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games. Blake Burke (1-for-3) is also now in sole possession of first in the Southern League for home runs, with 13.

Biloxi's starter Manuel Rodriguez made his presence on the mound felt, going a season-high 6.2 innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out five. The 20-year-old also tossed a staff-high 98 pitches among Shuckers pitchers.

The bullpen duo of Edwin Jimenez (0.1ip, 1k) and Cameron Wagoner (2.0ip, 5k) also dazzled with shutdown outings.

The Shuckers seek two more victories on Thursday evening when they battle the Biscuits in a doubleheader at Keesler Federal Park. Tanner Gillis (0-2, 4.02) gets the start in game one against TJ Nicholls (0-0, 1.69), with Sam Garcia (1-1, 6.32) set to make his first Double-A start with Michael Forret (5-0, 2.01) on the opposite side. First pitch for the first contest will commence at 5:05 p.m. with the nightcap to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.