Game Info: June 3 vs. Columbus: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, June 3, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-25) vs. Columbus Clingstones (24-26)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 6.38) vs. RHP Brett Sears (2-1, 3.22)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Faith Night with Undivided Worship: The worship team from Undivided Worship will perform from 5:00-6:30 pm, creating a special evening of faith, fellowship, and baseball at the ballpark.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their six-game homestand on Wednesday night with game two of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate, the Columbus Clingstones, at Toyota Field.

TIME TO REGROUP: Rocket City surrendered a season-high 17 hits in Tuesday's 11-3 loss to Columbus, as the Clingstones scored two runs in five of the first six innings. Elijah Dunham provided the Trash Pandas' offensive highlight, launching his second home run of the season as part of a three-run fourth inning.

JUST A HALF-GAME BACK: Despite the loss, Rocket City remains tied with Knoxville for 2nd place in the North Division standings, just a half-game out of first with 18 games remaining in the first half. Rocket City has surged back into contention after sitting at 7-11 and 8.0 games behind on April 23, posting a 19-14 record since then. Last week, the Trash Pandas reached four games over .500 for the first time since July 6, 2024, when the club stood at 42-38. Their 19 wins since April 24 are tied for the 2nd-most in the Southern League and T-6th-most across all Double-A clubs.

GOBBEL RETURNS: INF Ben Gobbel was activated from the Injured List on Tuesday after missing 32 games. Prior to landing on the IL on April 26, Gobbel was riding a 6-game hitting streak.

LOST PRODUCTION: Over the last 12 days, the Trash Pandas have lost three key pieces to their lineup. Wade Meckler, Matthew Lugo, and Gustavo Campero combined for 116 hits, 36 extra-base hits, 78 runs, 66 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, June 4: Enjoy Margaritaville Night with tropical vibes, specialty jerseys, a live jersey auction benefiting Shower Up, Singles Night activities, live music, and $3 domestic draft beers.

Friday, June 5: Enjoy Friday Night Fireworks presented by COLSA and help celebrate a local Thompson Tractor Community Hero.

Saturday, June 6: Enjoy a special Negro League Tribute Night and Juneteenth Kickback featuring throwback Huntsville Stars uniforms, tributes to Eugene Scruggs, special guests, live entertainment, and postgame fireworks.

Sunday, June 7: Enjoy Armed Forces Day with a Gold Star family tribute, helicopter flyover, Armed Forces cap giveaway, player autographs, Kids Run the Bases, and family fun throughout the afternoon

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Peach season arrives at Toyota Field with two sweet and savory specialty offerings. Enjoy the Peach Cheddar Fusion at Sprocket's - a grilled cheese sandwich featuring aged white cheddar, charred clingstone peaches, thin shaved pickled red onions, fresh basil, and Crown Peach BBQ sauce - or satisfy your sweet tooth with the Peach Pandamonium from Allstars, featuring cinnamon pretzel bites topped with peach cobbler and soft serve ice cream.

Opponent Drinks at Rock Porch:

Clingstone Crush - Guajana Rum, Peach Schnapps, and lemonade







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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