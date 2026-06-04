McCroskey Delivers in the Seventh, Trash Pandas Rally Past Clingstones

Published on June 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (27-25) erased a 1-0 deficit with a three-run seventh inning to defeat the Columbus Clingstones (24-27), 3-1, on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. The win evens the series at 1-1 as Rocket City remains just a half-game behind first-place Chattanooga in the North Division standings while moving into sole possession of second place following Knoxville's 2-0 loss to Birmingham.

The game's turning point came in the bottom of the seventh. Nick Rodriguez worked a walk, and Harold Coll followed with a single before Mac McCroskey entered as a pinch-hitter for Elijah Dunham. Facing an 0-2 count, McCroskey ripped a double down the left-field line, racing into second base while driving home both Rodriguez and Coll to give Rocket City a 2-1 lead. After Tucker Flint grounded out to move McCroskey to third, Columbus pitcher Tyler LaPorte uncorked a wild pitch, allowing McCroskey to score and extend the advantage to 3-1.

Angels No. 26 prospect Austin Gordon turned in his best outing of the season, allowing just one run on five hits over 6.0 innings while matching a season high with seven strikeouts. The lone blemish came in the first inning when Columbus first baseman David McCabe connected for a solo home run. Gordon received defensive help earlier in the frame when third baseman Cole Fontenelle made a diving catch to rob Luke Waddell of a hit.

Columbus starter Brett Sears was equally effective early. After allowing a leadoff double to Kyren Paris in the first inning and a leadoff single to Coll in the second, Sears and reliever Julio Robaina (L, 1-1) combined to retire 16 consecutive Trash Pandas hitters. Sears struck out a season-high eight batters over 4.0 scoreless innings.

Chris Cortez (W, 3-1) took over for Gordon in the seventh and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning to earn his third victory of the season.

Rocket City's offense finally broke through in the seventh, with McCroskey's go-ahead two-run double not only providing the game's decisive hit but also extending his hitting streak to five games.

Luke Murphy (S, 10) handled the final two innings, striking out three batters while earning his Southern League-leading 10th save of the season. The save was also the 15th of Murphy's career as a Trash Panda.

Coll paced the offense with a 2-for-3 performance and a run scored. Ben Gobbel made his return to the lineup after missing 32 games on the Injured List since April 26, finishing 0-for-3 while reaching base after being hit by a pitch.

The Trash Pandas and Clingstones continue their six-game series on Thursday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with RHP Nate Snead (0-1, 7.36) set to start for Rocket City against Columbus RHP Herrick Hernandez (0-1, 1.83). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Thursday's Promotions:

- Throwback Thursday: Enjoy live music from 5-6:30 pm by Calypso Vision, nostalgic vibes, and $3 domestic draft beers all game long.

- Margaritaville Night: Escape to island time on Margaritaville Night at TOYOTA Field with cover band Calypso Vision from 5-6:30 at the Rock Porch! Enjoy laid-back vibes, beachy fun, and Trash Pandas baseball, capped off with a specialty jersey auction.

- Singles Night: Interactive fun all evening long, including a swing dance lesson from the Huntsville Swing Dance Society on the Rock Porch after the first pitch through 7:15 pm. Beginning at 7:25 pm, The Camp hosts its Slide Deck Pitch Dating activation and additional singles activities. At the same time, Nitro Tales, The Mad Hunt Social Club, and Beloved Matchmaking Services will also be on-site.







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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