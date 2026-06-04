"Welcome to Summer Weekend" Series vs Pensacola Features Soccer Night and Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Published on June 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones welcome the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Miami Marlins) for their first 2026 visit to Synovus Park with a series that includes a special "Welcome To Summer Weekend", presented by Aflac, that includes Margaritaville-themed Friday Night Fireworks and a Clingstones Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway on Saturday to headline a six-game series from June 9-14.

The homestand also features Two Dog Tuesday on June 9, Wet Nose and White Claw Wednesday on June 10th, Thirsty Thursday on June 11th and Kids Run the Bases following the games on June 13-14.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 9 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older get a special discount at the Box Office.

Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game

Baseball Bingo Tuesdays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): NEW FOR TUESDAYS! All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, June 10 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Watch the game from your seat with your furry, four-legged companion.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans age 21+ can enjoy White Claws for only $4 through the 4th inning

Thursday, June 11 -Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Clingstones Soccer Scarf Giveaway (Presented by Aflac): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Aflac Columbus Clingstones Soccer Scarf.

Soccer Night: Enjoy Soccer Night at Synovus Park with a game filled with soccer themed experiences.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, June 12 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Margaritaville Night with Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Aflac): Grab your cheeseburgers in paradise, find your lost saltshaker and head to Synovus Park! Don't forget to stick around for fireworks after the game!

Saturday, June 13 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blye Wahoos (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Pre-Game Concert (Presented by All Day Peach IPA): Enjoy live music from local band, Immortal Parrot, before the game starting at 4:30PM.

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (Presented by Aflac): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Clingstones inspired Hawaiian Shirt.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.

Sunday, June 14 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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