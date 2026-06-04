Game Info: June 4 vs. Columbus: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (27-25) vs. Columbus Clingstones (24-27)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Nate Snead (0-1, 7.36) vs. LHP Herrick Hernandez (0-1, 1.83)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy live music from 5-6:30 pm by Calypso Vision, nostalgic vibes, and $3 domestic draft beers all game long.

Margaritaville Night: Escape to island time on Margaritaville Night at TOYOTA Field with cover band Calypso Vision from 5-6:30 at the Rock Porch! Enjoy laid-back vibes, beachy fun, and Trash Pandas baseball, capped off with a specialty jersey auction.

Singles Night: Interactive fun all evening long, including a swing dance lesson from the Huntsville Swing Dance Society on the Rock Porch after the first pitch through 7:15 pm. Beginning at 7:25 pm, The Camp hosts its Slide Deck Pitch Dating activation and additional singles activities. At the same time, Nitro Tales, The Mad Hunt Social Club, and Beloved Matchmaking Services will also be on-site.

SO...COME HERE OFTEN?: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their six-game homestand on Thursday night with game three of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate Columbus Clingstones at Toyota Field.

MACK-RITA MAGIC: Trailing 1-0 in the seventh inning, pinch-hitter Mac McCroskey delivered the game's biggest hit, lining a two-run double down the left-field line to give the Trash Pandas their first lead in a 3-1 comeback victory. Austin Gordon turned in his first quality start of the season, allowing one run on five hits over 6.0 innings while striking out a season-high seven, and Luke Murphy closed it out with a two-inning save, his Double-A-leading 10th of the year.

WITHIN SWIPING DISTANCE: Rocket City remains just a half-game behind first-place Chattanooga in the North Division standings while moving into sole possession of second place with 17 games remaining in the first half. Rocket City has surged back into contention after sitting at 7-11 and 8.0 games behind on April 23, posting a 20-14 record since then. The 20 wins since April 24 are the 2nd-most in the Southern League and T-6th-most across all Double-A clubs.

IT'S CLOSING TIME SOMEWHERE: RHP Luke Murphy leads all of Double-A, going 10-for-10 in save chances this season. Murphy has allowed just 1 earned run over 16 games (19.1 innings), 5 walks, and 23 strikeouts, and has allowed no earned runs over his last 12 outings (15.1 innings), 1 walk, and 18 strikeouts. Murphy has 15 career saves for Rocket City.

MATCH MADE ON THE MOUND: Over the Trash Pandas' last 26 games, since May 3, the pitching staff has a 3.53 ERA, which is tops in Double-A, and 4th among full-season Minor League clubs.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, June 4: Enjoy Margaritaville Night with tropical vibes, specialty jerseys, a live jersey auction benefiting Shower Up, Singles Night activities, live music, and $3 domestic draft beers.

Friday, June 5: Enjoy Friday Night Fireworks presented by COLSA and help celebrate a local Thompson Tractor Community Hero.

Saturday, June 6: Enjoy a special Negro League Tribute Night and Juneteenth Kickback featuring throwback Huntsville Stars uniforms, tributes to Eugene Scruggs, special guests, live entertainment, and postgame fireworks.

Sunday, June 7: Enjoy Armed Forces Day with a Gold Star family tribute, helicopter flyover, Armed Forces cap giveaway, player autographs, Kids Run the Bases, and family fun throughout the afternoon

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Peach season arrives at Toyota Field with two sweet and savory specialty offerings. Enjoy the Peach Cheddar Fusion at Sprocket's - a grilled cheese sandwich featuring aged white cheddar, charred clingstone peaches, thin shaved pickled red onions, fresh basil, and Crown Peach BBQ sauce - or satisfy your sweet tooth with the Peach Pandamonium from Allstars, featuring cinnamon pretzel bites topped with peach cobbler and soft serve ice cream.

Opponent Drinks at Rock Porch:

Clingstone Crush - Guajana Rum, Peach Schnapps, and lemonade







Southern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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