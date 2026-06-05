Dishmey Dominates, But Lookouts Rally Late to Beat Blue Wahoos

Published on June 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Eliazar Dishmey

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Eliazar Dishmey(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Eliazar Dishmey took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in just his second Double-A start, but the Chattanooga Lookouts out-executed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the ninth inning for a 2-1 win on Thursday night.

Jay Allen II's two-out RBI single gave the Lookouts a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning, and a well-turned double play off the bat of Pensacola's Connor Caskenette foiled a bases-loaded threat in the bottom half of the inning to snuff out the Blue Wahoos' bid for a walk-off win.

Dishmey, called up from High-A Beloit last week, was given an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Caskenette RBI triple in the bottom of the second inning. He didn't allow a baserunner until issuing a two-out walk to Cade Hunter in the fifth inning, and didn't allow a hit until Pablo Aliendo doubled to begin the sixth. Though Aliendo later scored on an RBI groundout to tie the game 1-1, Dishmey finished with nine strikeouts over 6.0 one-hit innings.

The game remained tied 1-1 until the ninth, when Carlos Jorge singled off Jack Sellinger (L, 0-2) and scored on Allen II's two-out RBI single to put Chattanooga ahead 2-1. On for a second inning to try and close it out, Lookouts reliever Brody Jessee (W, 2-0) quickly got himself in trouble by allowing back-to-back singles to Fenwick Trimble and Dillon Lewis. He struck out Cristian Hernández and intentionally walked Ian Lewis Jr. to load the bases and set up a double play opportunity. Caskenette swung at the first pitch he saw, sending a chopper to short that turned into a game-ending twin killing.

The Blue Wahoos went just 1-for-10 with men in scoring position, and fell back to .500 on the season at 27-27 with the loss.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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