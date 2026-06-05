Dishmey Dominates, But Lookouts Rally Late to Beat Blue Wahoos
Published on June 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Eliazar Dishmey took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in just his second Double-A start, but the Chattanooga Lookouts out-executed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the ninth inning for a 2-1 win on Thursday night.
Jay Allen II's two-out RBI single gave the Lookouts a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning, and a well-turned double play off the bat of Pensacola's Connor Caskenette foiled a bases-loaded threat in the bottom half of the inning to snuff out the Blue Wahoos' bid for a walk-off win.
Dishmey, called up from High-A Beloit last week, was given an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Caskenette RBI triple in the bottom of the second inning. He didn't allow a baserunner until issuing a two-out walk to Cade Hunter in the fifth inning, and didn't allow a hit until Pablo Aliendo doubled to begin the sixth. Though Aliendo later scored on an RBI groundout to tie the game 1-1, Dishmey finished with nine strikeouts over 6.0 one-hit innings.
The game remained tied 1-1 until the ninth, when Carlos Jorge singled off Jack Sellinger (L, 0-2) and scored on Allen II's two-out RBI single to put Chattanooga ahead 2-1. On for a second inning to try and close it out, Lookouts reliever Brody Jessee (W, 2-0) quickly got himself in trouble by allowing back-to-back singles to Fenwick Trimble and Dillon Lewis. He struck out Cristian Hernández and intentionally walked Ian Lewis Jr. to load the bases and set up a double play opportunity. Caskenette swung at the first pitch he saw, sending a chopper to short that turned into a game-ending twin killing.
The Blue Wahoos went just 1-for-10 with men in scoring position, and fell back to .500 on the season at 27-27 with the loss.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.
Images from this story
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Eliazar Dishmey
Southern League Stories from June 4, 2026
- Shuckers Split Doubleheader with Biscuits - Biloxi Shuckers
- Trash Pandas Unable to Complete Comeback in 5-3 Loss - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Columbus Rides Four-Run Fifth Inning, Rolls over Rocket City 5-3 - Columbus Clingstones
- Dishmey Dominates, But Lookouts Rally Late to Beat Blue Wahoos - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Game Info: June 4 vs. Columbus: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Homestand Highlights: Welcome to Summer Weekend Series vs Pensacola Features Soccer Night and Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway - Columbus Clingstones
- "Welcome to Summer Weekend" Series vs Pensacola Features Soccer Night and Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway - Columbus Clingstones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Dishmey Dominates, But Lookouts Rally Late to Beat Blue Wahoos
- Blue Wahoo Bats Go Quiet in 4-1 Loss
- Arquette's Late Homer Becomes Walk-Off Winner in Rain-Shortened Win
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos vs Chattanooga Lookouts June 2-7, 2026 - Homestand Highlights
- Homers from Dillon Lewis and Connor Caskenette Not Enough in Series Finale