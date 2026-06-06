Blue Wahoos Blanked 4-0 by Harmon, Lookouts

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts by a final score of 4-0 on Friday night as hits came too few and far in-between to put runs on the board for the home side.

Lookouts starter Johnathan Harmon (W, 5-2) dominated with seven strong innings, relenting just two singles to the Blue Wahoos while striking out six. Pensacola's Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 0-2) put up his longest outing of the season, dealing six innings that saw six hits, three earned runs, a lone walk and five strikeouts.

With tonight's loss, the Blue Wahoos (27-28) fell below the .500 mark for the first time since May 22. The Lookouts (29-25) improved to 3-1 in the series and have held Pensacola to just two total runs across the past three games.

Dillon Lewis, Cristian Hernández and Juan Matheus were the only Blue Wahoos to record a hit on the night, each being singles. It proved difficult for Pensacola to string together productive at-bats as the Lookouts defense turned three 6-4-3 double plays to prevent any buildup of momentum.

Back-to-back doubles put Chattanooga up in the second inning as Ruben Ibarra doubled home Ryan McCrystal with a liner down the third baseline. Ibarra raced home on a single into center by Cade Hunter in the following at-bat, giving the Lookouts the early 2-0 edge.

Chattanooga extended their lead in the fifth as a Jay Allen II single sent home Carlos Jorge. They'd add another in the top of the ninth with a Dominic Pitelli double into the corner of right field, scoring Zavier Warren to solidify the 4-0 shutout.

Pensacola relievers Holt Jones, Livan Reinoso and Colby Martin offered an inning of work each following Ortiz-Mayr's exit after the sixth. In their combined three innings, the trio allowed two hits, a walk and one run.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Saturday night. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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