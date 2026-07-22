Blue Wahoos, Clingstones Postponed by Tropical Storm Bertha in Pensacola

Published on July 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Tuesday's game at Blue Wahoos Stadium between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Columbus Clingstones has been postponed due to high winds associated with Tropical Storm Bertha. The decision was made in collaboration with Major League Baseball officials out of consideration for player and fan safety.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 23, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 4:05 p.m. CT. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans planning to attend Tuesday's postponed game can exchange their tickets for a future 2026 regular season home game of equal or lesser value at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's regularly scheduled game will gain admittance to both games in the doubleheader, in the seats they have been assigned. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. CT.

For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.







Southern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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