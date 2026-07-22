Biscuits Win Sixth Straight with 13-4 Rout of Barons

Published on July 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Caden Bodine at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Caden Bodine at bat(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erupted for 17 hits and scored in six different innings to roll past the Birmingham Barons, 13-4, on Tuesday night at DABOS Park, evening their record at 45-45.

Birmingham (34-57) grabbed an early lead when Caleb Bonemer led off the game with a solo home run to center field.

Montgomery answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Brayden Taylor tied the game with an RBI single to center before Jadher Areinamo drove home Caden Bodine on a fielder's choice to give the Biscuits a 2-1 advantage.

The Biscuits added two more runs in the second inning. Bodine reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Mac Horvath to score after a missed-catch error by shortstop Brenden Dixon, and Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly to center to plate Austin Overn for a 4-1 lead.

Montgomery broke the game open with a four-run fourth. Bodine singled home Overn, Theo Gillen added an RBI single that was aided by a throwing error from right fielder Dylan Campbell, Areinamo lifted a sacrifice fly to right, and Xavier Isaac capped the inning with an RBI single to center, extending the lead to 8-1.

The Barons scored twice in the fifth on RBI hits from Bonemer and Anthony DePino to cut the deficit to 8-3, but the Biscuits answered immediately again. A wild pitch allowed Horvath to score while Kenny Piper advanced to third, and Bodine delivered another RBI single to restore a seven-run cushion at 10-3.

Montgomery added another run in the seventh when Taylor lifted his second sacrifice fly of the night to score Piper. The Biscuits capped the scoring in the eighth as Bodine lined a two-run single to right, bringing home Émilien Pitre and Horvath to make it 13-3.

Brenden Dixon added a solo home run in the ninth for Birmingham to account for the 13-4 final.

The Biscuits finished with 17 hits, led by Isaac, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI. Bodine went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a Doubke-A high five RBI, while Horvath collected three hits and scored three runs. Taylor finished with two hits and three RBI, Overn scored three times and stole three bases, and Piper added two hits and two runs scored.

Jackson Baumeister allowed three runs over 4.1 innings, striking out six. Jonny Cuevas (2-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit while striking out two. Hayden Snelsire finished the final two innings, striking out three while allowing a solo home run in the ninth.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Birmingham Barons (White Sox) from July 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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