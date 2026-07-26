Eight-Run Ninth Sinks Biscuits in 10-6 Loss to Barons

Published on July 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Brayden Taylor(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits surrendered a season-high eight runs in the ninth inning as the Birmingham Barons stormed back for a 10-6 victory on Saturday night at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (47-47) struck first in the third inning. Austin Overn reached and scored on Brayden Taylor's RBI single before Theo Gillen followed with a two-run single to right, bringing home Caden Bodine and Taylor to make it 3-0.

Birmingham (36-59) answered with two runs in the fourth. Grant Magill lined an RBI single to right to score Dylan Campbell before Samuel Zavala's infield single plated Colby Shelton, trimming the lead to 3-2.

The Biscuits added insurance in the sixth. Émilien Pitre and Mac Horvath both scored when Overn lined a two-run single to center field, extending Montgomery's advantage to 5-2.

The Barons mounted a dramatic comeback in the ninth. Adam Fogel scored on a walk before Alec Briley added an RBI single and Dylan Campbell lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 5-5. Shelton then gave Birmingham the lead with a double, Magill followed with a two-run single, and Zavala capped the eight-run inning with a two-run home run to left for a 10-5 advantage.

The Biscuits pushed across one run in the bottom of the ninth when Will Simpson singled home Taylor, but Birmingham closed out the 10-6 final.

Montgomery collected 11 hits in the loss. Gillen went 2-for-4 with two RBI to stretch his hitting streak to a league high 11 games, while Taylor finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Bodine added two hits, Overn drove in two runs, and Horvath, Pitre, Simpson, and Jadher Areinamo each contributed a hit.

Gary Gill Hill turned in his third straight quality start for Montgomery, allowing two runs on eight hits over 6.0 innings while striking out six. Hayden Snelsire followed with 2.0 scoreless innings before Andrew Lindsey (1-1) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs without recording an out in the ninth. Jonny Cuevas surrendered three more runs and finished the inning.

Birmingham starter Gabe Davis allowed three runs over 3.2 innings. Jonathan Clark and Jackson Kelley combined for 3.1 innings before Morris Austin (1-2) earned the win by allowing one run over the final two innings.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Birmingham Barons (White Sox) from July 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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