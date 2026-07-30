Biscuits Outlast Shuckers in Extras, 9-8

Published on July 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits stand for the National Anthem

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits stand for the National Anthem(Montgomery Biscuits)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits scored three runs in the 10th inning and held off a two-run response from the Biloxi Shuckers to secure a 9-8 victory on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Montgomery (50-47) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Theo Gillen followed a Brayden Taylor double with a two-run home run to left field, giving the Biscuits a 2-0 advantage.

The Biscuits added two more runs in the fourth. Émilien Pitre singled before Cooper Kinney launched a two-run home run to left-center, extending Montgomery's lead to 4-1.

Biloxi (52-42) answered with two runs in the sixth. Josiah Ragsdale hit a solo home run before Josh Adamczewski's sacrifice fly scored Jesús Made, trimming the Biscuits' lead to 4-3.

Montgomery regained some breathing room in the eighth. Gillen hit his second home run of the night, a solo shot to left, before Kinney's sacrifice fly brought home Will Simpson to make it 6-3.

The Shuckers tied the game in the bottom of the eighth when Blake Burke launched a three-run home run to right field, sending Ragsdale and Made home and evening the score at 6-6.

Montgomery took control in the 10th. Xavier Isaac reached on a fielder's choice to score Taylor before Simpson followed with a two-run home run to left, putting the Biscuits ahead 9-6.

Biloxi mounted one final rally in the bottom half. Burke hit his second home run of the night, a two-run shot to left, but Montgomery held on for the 9-8 victory.

The Biscuits collected 15 hits in the win. Gillen went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Simpson finished 4-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBI, and two runs scored, while Pitre went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Taylor added two hits, two runs scored, and a double, while Kinney drove in three runs.

Santiago Suarez allowed three runs on six hits over 6.0 innings while striking out four. Chris Clark was charged with a blown save after allowing three runs in 1.1 innings. Jacob Kmatz (2-1) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, and Hayden Snelsire recorded his third save despite allowing two runs in the 10th.

Biloxi starter Yorman Galindez allowed four runs over 4.2 innings. Peyton Niksch surrendered two runs over 3.1 innings before Will Childers (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in the 10th.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) from August 11-16 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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