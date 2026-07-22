Series Opener for Columbus, Pensacola Postponed Due to Tropical Storm Bertha (7.21.26)

Published on July 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The outer remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha brought sustained heavy winds and steady rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium, forcing the postponement of the series opener on Tuesday. The series will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday with a nine-inning game. A doubleheader has been scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Next Game (Wednesday, July 21): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.