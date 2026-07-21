Game Info: July 21 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Gates: 5:30 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-11, 45-44) vs. Knoxville Smokies (11-10, 49-41)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-5, 6.44) vs. RHP Connor Schultz (2-3, 4.93)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting Friends Of Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring pet supply donations each Tuesday. All donations collected throughout the season will benefit local animal shelters..

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge at every game throughout the homestand. Also, new misting stations will be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Eat Your Opponent Dog (All-Stars): Sink your teeth into the Windy City Dumpster Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with neon green relish, diced onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt, served in a collectible mini trash can with a Trash Pandas liner. Available at All-Stars.

Featured Homestand Cocktails:

Enjoy the Smokies Peach Punch and Slugger Smash throughout the homestand at the Rock Porch, plus themed cocktails for Singles Night, Pirate & Princess Night, and Christmas in July, including the Ice Breaker, Walk the Plank Whiskey Punch, Happily Ever After, Cranberry Margarita, and Jingle Punch.

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday, July 22 - Adult Football Jersey Giveaway & Wine Wednesday: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas football jersey, and fans can enjoy $5 select wines throughout the ballpark during Wine Wednesday.

Thursday, July 23 - Throwback Thursday & Singles Night: Celebrate Throwback Thursday with live music from Tequila Falls, $3 domestic draft beers, a Champion Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and a fun filled Singles Night at the Rock Porch.

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyota Field.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas open a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. The Pandas return home after dropping two of three in Birmingham and continue a stretch of 18 home games in a 21-game span. Rocket City went 6-6 during its previous 12-game homestand against Pensacola and Chattanooga.

PANDAS DROP SERIES TO BARONS: Rocket City dropped Sunday's series finale, 7-3, to Birmingham despite out-hitting the Barons 11-7. The Trash Pandas lost two of three in the series after collecting 35 hits but stranding 31 runners, including 10 on Sunday. Caleb Bartolero reached base four times and finished the weekend 7-for-12 (.583) with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs, and two walks.

RODRIGUEZ SQUARED: The duo of Nick Rodriguez and Raudi Rodriguez has combined for 172 hits, 55 extra-base hits, 86 RBIs, 88 walks, 33 stolen bases, and 115 runs scored.







Southern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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