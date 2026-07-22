Homestand Opens with One-Run Loss to Smokies

Published on July 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-12, 45-45) opened a six-game homestand Tuesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (12-10, 50-41) at Toyota Field. The third straight loss dropped Rocket City two games behind Knoxville in the Southern League North second-half standings, although the Trash Pandas remain one game ahead of Chattanooga for the Wild Card spot.

Knoxville right fielder Alex Ramirez accounted for all four Smokies runs with a pair of home runs, becoming the difference in the first meeting between the clubs since May 3.

Ramirez wasted little time, launching the sixth pitch of the game from Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu (L, 6-7) over the left-field wall to stake Knoxville to a 1-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas answered in the bottom of the fourth against Smokies starter Connor Schultz (W, 3-3). Raudi Rodriguez lined a leadoff double to straightaway center before Jake Munroe followed with an RBI single to right, tying the game at 1-1. Tucker Flint drew a walk to continue the rally, and after Caleb Bartolero reached on a fielder's choice, Juan Flores grounded out to first, allowing Munroe to score from third for a 2-1 Rocket City advantage. Schultz limited the damage by inducing an inning-ending force play with runners on the corners.

Costeiu cruised through four innings before Knoxville broke through again in the fifth. Miguel Useche and Karson Simas singled around a fielder's choice before Ramirez struck again, lifting a three-run homer just beyond Tucker Flint's reach into the Smokies bullpen in left to put Knoxville back in front, 4-2. Costeiu was lifted later in the inning after allowing four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings while walking two and striking out one.

Rocket City trimmed the deficit in the sixth. Munroe opened the inning with his second hit of the night before Flint singled to put two aboard. Smokies left-hander Evan Taylor induced a double play off the bat of Bartolero, but Flores followed by ripping an RBI double down the left-field line to score Munroe and make it a one-run game at 4-3.

The Trash Pandas bullpen once again kept the game within reach. Carlos Espinosa struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings before Camden Minacci, Blake Weiman, and Luke Murphy combined to retire 10 of the final 12 Smokies hitters. Weiman struck out both batters he faced, and Murphy worked around a leadoff double in the ninth to keep the deficit at one.

Rocket City mounted one final threat in the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Ras (S, 3). David Calabrese singled with one out, Nick Rodriguez followed with a base hit to center, and the tying run moved into scoring position before Mac McCroskey flew out to right and Jake Thompson grounded out to second to end the game.

Munroe extended his on-base streak to 11 games, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Calabrese led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance, while Flores added two RBIs with his run-scoring groundout and RBI double. The Trash Pandas out-hit the Smokies, 9-8, but went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners. Rocket City has now left 39 runners on base over its first four games following the All-Star break.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-5, 3.44) expected to start for Rocket City, against RHP Brody McCullough (0-1, 2.25) for Knoxville. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Adult Football Jersey Giveaway: Kick off football season early as the first 1,500 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas Football Jersey, presented by NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR.

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials throughout the game at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, July 23 - Throwback Thursday & Singles Night: Celebrate Throwback Thursday with live music from Tequila Falls, $3 domestic draft beers, a Champion Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and a fun filled Singles Night at the Rock Porch.

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyo ta Field.







Southern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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