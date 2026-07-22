Rodriguez, Shuckers Staff Shines in One-Hit Shutout

Published on July 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Manuel Rodriguez

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Manuel Rodriguez(Biloxi Shuckers)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (49-38, 14-8) pitching staff shined in its first game in franchise history at Erlanger Park against the Chattanooga Lookouts (46-45, 9-13), with a one-hit, 5-0 shutout on Tuesday night. Manuel Rodriguez (6.0ip, 0h, 0r, 6k), Nick Merkel (1.1ip, 0h, 0r) and Jesús Broca (0.2ip, 0h, 0r) no-hit the Lookouts through eight full innings, before Carter Graham got a leadoff single in the ninth.

The Shuckers scored in four straight frames between the fourth and seventh, beginning with a Matthew Wood sacrifice fly in the fourth. In the fifth, Dylan O'Rae stole third and scored on a throwing error by Alfredo Duno. Josh Adamczewski added on in the sixth with his fourth home run of the season 422 feet, 103 mph off the bat. Mark Coley II collected a solo homer of his own in the seventh on the first pitch of the inning, with a 461 foot, 103 mph moonshot. That marked the second longest long bomb by a Shucker this season. An Andrew Fischer sacrifice fly would make it a multi-run inning in the seventh for Biloxi.

Josh Adamczewski (2-for-3) and Blake Burke (2-for-4) put up a pair of multi-hit evenings. Josiah Ragsdale also concluded his on-base streak of 14, which spanned every game at the Double-A level so far.

Manuel Rodriguez (10-3) became the ninth pitcher in Shuckers franchise history with 10 wins, with Jared Lyons getting the loss. In addition to Rodiguez, Merkel and Broca, Will Childers (1.0ip, 0r) pitched a scoreless ninth out of the Biloxi bullpen.

The Shuckers aim to stay on the winning side of things on Wednesday evening at Erlanger Park. Travis Smith (5-3,4.13) toes the slab for Biloxi with Beau Blanchard set to make his Double-A debut for Chattanooga. The Shuckers search for back-to-back wins against the Lookouts with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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