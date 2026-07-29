Biscuits Fend off Shuckers Late Comeback, Take Series Opener 8-7

Published on July 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits exchange congratulations

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits exchange congratulations(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits built an early lead before holding off a late Biloxi rally for an 8-7 victory over the Shuckers on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Montgomery (49-47) jumped ahead in the second inning. Xavier Isaac opened the scoring with a solo home run to right-center before Mac Horvath followed with a two-run blast to center, scoring Émilien Pitre. Brayden Taylor then doubled home Gregory Barrios and Austin Overn to make it 5-0.

Biloxi (52-41) got on the board in the fourth when Blake Burke singled home Jesús Made, trimming the deficit to 5-1.

The Biscuits answered in the fifth when Taylor launched a solo home run to right, extending Montgomery's lead to 6-1.

The Shuckers cut into the deficit again in the sixth. Josiah Ragsdale hit a two-run homer to left, bringing Biloxi within three at 6-3.

Montgomery added another run in the eighth when Horvath hit his second home run of the night, a solo shot to left, putting the Biscuits ahead 7-3.

Biloxi answered with a solo home run from Andrew Fischer in the bottom of the eighth, but Montgomery added an insurance run in the ninth when Isaac singled home Taylor to make it 8-4.

The Shuckers nearly completed the comeback in the ninth. Mark Coley II scored on a groundout before a wild pitch allowed Matthew Wood to score, cutting the lead to 8-6. Burke then hit his second home run of the night with two outs to bring Biloxi within one, but Tommy McCollum retired the final batter via strikeout to secure the Biscuits' victory.

Montgomery collected 15 hits in the win. Horvath went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI, while Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored, and three RBI. Isaac added a home run and a three-hit game with two RBI. Overn, Gillen, Bodine, Pitre, and Barrios also contributed hits.

Garrett Edwards (2-8) earned the win, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings while striking out four. K.C. Hunt followed with 1.1 scoreless innings and two strikeouts. Derrick Edington allowed three runs before McCollum earned his sixth save despite allowing a solo homer in the ninth.

Biloxi starter Jack Seppings (0-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over three innings. Jesús Broca, Edwin Jimenez, and Garrett Hodges combined for the final six innings.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) from August 11-16 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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