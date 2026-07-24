Montgomery Biscuits and DABOS Unveil Fields of Change, a Negro Leagues and Civil Rights History Exhibit at DABOS Park

Published on July 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits and DABOS today announced the grand opening of Fields Of Change, a permanent exhibit housed inside DABOS Park that explores Black baseball's role as a catalyst for the civil rights movement in Alabama and across the country.

Located on the stadium's first-base side within a beautifully preserved, century-old train shed, Fields Of Change features 12 immersive installations celebrating legendary Alabama players including Willie Mays and Hank Aaron and the transformative stories that reshaped America's pastime. The exhibit takes a deep look at how the game intersected with the broader civil rights movement.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed commented, "Montgomery has always stood at the intersection of history and change, andFields Of Change reminds us that the struggle for equality was carried forward not only in courtrooms and churches, but also on baseball fields across Alabama. By preserving the stories of the Grey Sox, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and so many others, this exhibit honors the courage of those who changed America's pastime and helped change America itself. I am proud that Montgomery will provide a permanent home where residents and visitors can experience this important chapter of our history."

The Fields of Change experience was brought to life in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and presenting sponsor DABOS. Bob Kendrick, president of the museum, said, "I am so pleased to be able to find new ways to tell these important stories to a new generation of baseball fans. This time in history needs to be remembered and acknowledged as a catalyst for change."

The grand opening on July 24 will be marked by a special Grey Sox Negro League celebration, complete with a commemorative shirt giveaway for fans in attendance. The exhibit, designed by Birmingham-based Squires Group, the firm behind the Negro Southern League Museum and with guidance from baseball journalist and historian Charlie Vascellaro, will be open to the public during every Biscuits home game. Fans can also explore additional stories and content atwww.fieldsofchange.com.

"The story of the Negro Leagues is inseparable from the history of the civil rights movement," David McNairy, president and founder of DABOS, Inc., said. "Players met segregation and injustice with talent, perseverance and dignity. I want every fan who walks through the gates of DABOS Park to embrace and reflect upon these powerful stories and their place in American history. This is important to DABOS and I can think of no better place for this exhibit than the home of the Montgomery Biscuits."

"Walking through that train shed and seeing Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and the Grey Sox represented the way they deserve - it's powerful. We want every fan who comes through our gates to leave knowing a little more about the courage it took to change this game and this country." said Michael Murphy, General Manager, Montgomery Biscuits.







Southern League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.