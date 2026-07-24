Barons Let Lead Slip Away in 6-4 Defeat to Montgomery on Thursday

Published on July 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala -- The Birmingham Barons surrendered a one-run lead late in the game as the Birmingham Barons lost 6-4 to the Montgomery Biscuits before 2,353 at Dabos Park on Thursday night. The Barons were leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, but surrendered three runs.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon got the no-decision, going five innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts. Liam Paddack pitched one inning, giving up one hit, no runs, and a walk with a strikeout. Morris Austin, just coming off the IL, pitched one inning and gave up only a walk with a strikeout. Pierce George (1-1, 10.45) took the loss, going one inning, giving up two hits, three earned runs, and a walk.

Montgomery (11-12, 46-46) scored first in the game. In the bottom of the second inning, a Mac Horvath RBI single gave the Biscuits the early 1-0 lead. Birmingham (9-15, 35-58) scored in the top of the third inning on a solo home run by Adam Fogel, and the game was tied at 1-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Austin Overn scored after a stolen base at third base and an error on Boston Smith's throw, allowing Overn to score. Montgomery took the 2-1 lead. Brayden Taylor followed with a solo home run to right field, and the Biscuits led 3-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Jorge Corona hit a solo home run to right field, his fifth of the season. In the top of the sixth inning, Caleb Bonemer doubled to left field, and Anthony DePino doubled to left field, scoring Bonemer. The Barons tied the game at 3-3. Dylan Campbell singled, stole second base, and advanced on a throwing error by catcher Caden Bodine. Colby Shelton doubled to right field, scoring Campbell, and the Barons took a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, a Theo Gillen RBI double tied the game at 4-4. A Will Simpson two-run home run to center field gave the Biscuits a 6-4 lead.

Up next, the Barons will face the Biscuits in Game 4 of the six-game series. The Barons will send Juan Carela (0-1, 2.08) to the mound while the Biscuits will send TJ Nichols (0-4, 5.40) to the mound. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 24, 2026

Barons Let Lead Slip Away in 6-4 Defeat to Montgomery on Thursday - Birmingham Barons

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