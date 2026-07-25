Shuckers, Burke Rewrite Record Books in Historic Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Blake Burke at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Blake Burke at bat(Biloxi Shuckers)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - On a night where the Biloxi Shuckers (51-39, 16-9) set a new single-game franchise record with seven home runs, and Blake Burke tied the single-game franchise record with three, the Shuckers earned a 10-7 comeback win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (47-47, 10-15) at Erlanger Park on Friday night. With the win, the Shuckers tied 2018, 2019 and 2025 for the second-best record in franchise history through 90 games, at 51-39. Andrew Fischer also recorded his 10 th Double-A home run and 30 th of the season, becoming the first Brewers minor league hitter with a 30-home run season since 2001, the third since 1990 and the 17 th in Brewers minor league history.

The Shuckers took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on the first of three Blake Burke home runs, a 114 MPH, 379-foot solo blast to right. In the third, Burke (106 MPH, 415 feet) went back-to-back with Andrew Fischer (107 MPH, 356 feet), giving the Shuckers a 3-0 lead. The Lookouts got on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single from Carter Graham, making it 3-1. Josiah Ragsdale (103 MPH, 422 feet) struck back with a solo home run to center, making it 4-1. In the fourth, the Lookouts started a comeback with a solo home run from Ruben Ibarra and a bases-loaded walk to Johnny Ascanio, making it 4-3. The Lookouts took the lead with three runs between the fifth and sixth innings, including a wild pitch that allowed Carter Graham to score from third, an RBI single from Yerlin Confidan and an RBI double from Leo Balcazar, making it 6-4. The Shuckers made it a one-run game in the seventh with Josiah Ragsdale's second home run (90 MPH, 348 feet) of the night and took the lead in the eighth with Blake Burke's third home run of the night (102 MPH, 383 feet), a two-run shot to left. A bases-loaded walk to Carter Graham in the bottom of the eighth tied the game at seven. In the ninth, the Shuckers took the lead for good on Matthew Wood's 13 th home run of the season (99 MPH, 376 feet), a two-run blast to right, and added on with a sacrifice fly from Andrew Fischer. Jesús Broca (3-3) earned the win while Cody Adcock (2-2) took the loss. Nick Merkel earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

In total, the Shuckers hit 2,676 feet (0.509 miles) worth of home runs across their seven blasts, tied for the second-most in a game in Southern League history. Blake Burke (3-for-4) and Josiah Ragsdale (3-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances, with Ragsdale recording his first career multi-home run performance.

The series continues on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Braylon Owens (1-0, 6.43) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Ben Wereski (1-1, 3.75) for the Lookouts. Coverage begins at 5:10 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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