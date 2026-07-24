Game Info: July 24 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Gates 5:30 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Friday, July 24, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-12, 47-45) vs. Knoxville Smokies (12-12, 50-43)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (6-3, 3.38) vs. RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez (0-2, 5.40)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Live, MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by WOW!

Pirate and Princess Night: The first 1,000 kids receive a light-up pirate sword or princess wand as Toyota Field transforms into a storybook adventure featuring princesses, pirate actors, a 5:50 pm parade, pirate training, treasure hunts, face painting, Immersive storytelling, and postgame fireworks.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge throughout the homestand. New misting stations will also be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Eat Your Opponent Dog (All-Stars): Sink your teeth into the Windy City Dumpster Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with neon green relish, diced onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt, served in a collectible mini trash can with a Trash Pandas liner. Available at All-Stars.

Featured Homestand Cocktails:

Enjoy the Smokies Peach Punch and Slugger Smash throughout the homestand at the Rock Porch, plus themed cocktails for Princess Night, and Christmas in July, including the Walk the Plank Whiskey Punch, Happily Ever After, Cranberry Margarita, and Jingle Punch.

Upcoming Promotions:

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyota Field.

Panda Notes:

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies (2-1) on Friday night at Toyota Field. Rocket City has won two straight to pull into a tie with Knoxville atop the North Division standings. The homestand continues a stretch of 18 home games in 21 days, following the Trash Pandas' 6-6 record during their 12-game homestand vs. Pensacola and Chattanooga from June 30-July 12.

FIRST WALK-OFF WIN OF 2026: Raudi Rodriguez delivered a walk-off RBI infield single in the bottom of the ninth as Rocket City defeated Knoxville 5-4 on Thursday for its first walk-off victory of 2026 and the 25th in franchise history. Austin Gordon fired 6.0 innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts, and the Trash Pandas scored all five runs with two outs.

STREAKING WITH JAKE: INF Jake Munroe is riding a 13-game on-base streak, batting .327 with five doubles, five RBIs, five walks, and a .404 OBP. Munroe has reached base in 22 of 23 games since joining Rocket City on June 23, hitting .302 with seven doubles, 12 RBIs, 10 walks, and a .380 OBP.

RODRIGUEZ 2: The duo of Nick Rodriguez and Raudi Rodriguez has combined for 178 hits, 56 extra-base hits, 88 RBIs, 90 walks, 34 stolen bases, and 117 runs scored.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE'S ERA LEADER: Joel Hurtado, tonight's starter, leads the Southern League with a 3.38 ERA over 18 starts. Over his last 14 starts since April 29, Hurtado is 6-2 and owns a 2.69 ERA, which is tops in Double-A.

THE TAMPA TERROR: INF Nick Rodriguez was named Southern League Player of the Week for July 7-12, becoming the first Trash Pandas position player to earn the honor since Sam Brown in July 2025. He is batting .380 over his last 12 games, hitting safely in 11 of them with five doubles, one home run, eight RBIs, and six runs scored. He leads the Southern League with 25 doubles, the third-most in a single season in franchise history behind only Preston Palmeiro (31 in 2022) and David MacKinnon (30 in 2022).

LET'S GET A LITTLE BIT RAUDI: Through his first 85 games, OF Raudi Rodriguez is the only Double-A player with 85+ hits, 10+ home runs, 65+ runs, 40+ RBIs, 55+ walks, and 25+ stolen bases.

DUMPSTER FULL OF HITS: Over 17 games in July, the Trash Pandas are 2nd in the Southern League with a .274 batting average (8th in Double-A), lead Double-A with 39 doubles, and are averaging 5.4 runs and 9.2 hits per game.

TUCKER ON A TEAR: OF Tucker Flint has a .434 OBP in 17 July games, batting .300 with five doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs, 11 walks, and 12 runs scored.

FLINT'S FRANCHISE: Flint is now the Trash Pandas all-time leader in games played (349), home runs (40), RBIs (181), doubles (61), and walks (202).

THOMPSON'S FAST START: OF Jake Thompson has made an immediate impact since joining the Angels organization from the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers on June 30, driving in 15 runs over his first 15 games with Rocket City. The former Pensacola Blue Wahoo has a .400 OBP with six extra-base hits, including a grand slam.







Southern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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