Barons Fall Short in 11-Inning Duel with Smokies

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Birmingham Barons lost 8-7 in 11 innings to the Knoxville Smokies before 5,324 at Covenant Health Park on Friday night. The Barons led 7-6 in the top of the 11th inning, but could not hold the lead as the Smokies tied the series at 2-2 with two more to play in the current series.

Starting pitcher Gabe Davis gets the no-decision, going four innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, and a walk with seven strikeouts. Nick Altermatt pitched two innings, giving up a hit, no runs, and a walk with four strikeouts. Jonathan Clark pitched two innings, giving up two hits, an earned run, and a walk with four strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched two innings, giving up two hits, a run, no earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. Phil Fox (1-2, 2.61) takes the loss as he pitched 0.2 innings, giving up two hits, two runs, one earned run, and one walk. The Barons' pitching had 17 strikeouts in the loss.

Knoxville (28-26) scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning. An Owen Ayers ground-rule double scored Jefferson Rojas, and the Smokies took the early 1-0 lead.

The Barons (21-33) scored in the top of the third inning, when Anthony Depino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wilfred Veras, and the game was tied at 1-1. In the bottom of the third inning, Ayers hit a three-run home run, and the Smokies took a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Samuel Zavala hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alec Makarewicz, and the Barons trimmed the lead to 4-2. Drake Logan RBI double scored DePino and Jeral Perez, and the game was tied at 4-4.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Barons took their first lead of the game. Jordan Sprinkle RBI single to right field scored Logan, and the Barons led 5-4. An RBI triple by Hayden Cantrelle tied the game at 5-5.

In the top of the 10th inning, a Samuel Zavala walk scored Jacob Burke, and the Barons led 6-5. In the bottom of the 10th inning, an RBI single by Ayers tied the game at 6-6.

In the 11th inning, Sprinkle singles on a line drive to center field, scoring Logan, and the Barons took the 7-6 lead. In the bottom of the 11th inning, A Karson Simas' RBI single tied the score at 7-7. Jefferson Rojas RBI double produces the walk-off win for the Smokies.

The Barons left 18 runners on base and were only 4-of-19 with runners in scoring position in the loss. The Barons pounded out 10 hits and walked 12 times, but it was not enough for the win. Logan went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI, and two walks. Sprinkle had two hits, three walks, and two RBI.

Up next is Game 5 of the six-game series with Knoxville. LHP Lucas Gordon (3-3, 5.30) takes the mound for the Barons while RHP Tyler Schlaffer (0-4, 5.06) takes the mound for the Smokies. First pitch is a 7:00 pm (ET).







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.