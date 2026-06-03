Perez Helps Barons Hold off Smokies

Published on June 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Jeral Perez had three hits and five RBI to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 7-6 win over the Knoxville Smokies before 3,689 at Covenant Health Park on Tuesday night. The Barons had a 7-1 lead through four innings, but had to hang on at the end for the one-run road win.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough gets the no-decision, going four innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, and a walk with five strikeouts. Luke Bell pitched the fifth inning, giving up two hits, three earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts. Recent call-up Aric McAtee (1-0, 9.00) gets the win. He pitched the sixth inning, giving up no hits, one earned run, and a walk with a strikeout. Jackson Kelley pitched the seventh and eighth innings, giving up a hit, no runs, and two walks. Jonathan Clark worked the ninth inning, earning his third save of the season. He gave up two hits, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout.

Birmingham (20-31) scored first in the game. Jacob Burke singled on an infield single. Burke stole second base. Perez hit his fourth home run of the season, and the Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the third inning, Colby Shelton singled and stole second. Anthony DePino walked, and Samuel Zavala walked. Zavala leads the Southern League in walks, and the bases were loaded. Burke was hit by a pitch, scoring Shelton. With the bases still loaded with Barons, Perez doubled down the right field line, clearing the bases where DePino, Zavala, and Burke all scored on the play. The Barons led 6-0.

In the bottom of the third inning for Knoxville (26-25), Jefferson Rojas singled, scoring Alex Ramirez. The Barons led 6-1. In the top of the fourth inning, Jordan Sprinkle singles and stole second for his 22nd stolen base of the season. Alec Makarewicz singled, scoring Sprinkle, and the Barons led 7-1.

The Smokies outscored the Barons 5-0 in the final five innings, but left a runner at second base when the game ended.

For the Barons, Perez had three hits, a run scored, and five RBI. Sprinkle had three hits, a run scored, and a stolen base. Shelton had two hits, a run scored, a stolen base, and a walk. Makarewicz had two hits, an RBI, and a stolen base in the road win.

Up next in game two of the series, Dylan Cumming (0-3, 7.03) will take the mound for the Barons, and Grant Kipp (1-3, 4.12) will go for the Smokies. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm (ET).







Southern League Stories from June 2, 2026

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