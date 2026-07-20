Barons Take Series Finale with 7-3 Victory over Trash Pandas on Sunday

Published on July 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Boston Smith and Brenden Dixon home runs led the Birmingham Barons to a 7-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 2,076 at Regions Field on Sunday. The Barons take the series with two wins in the three-game series against Rocket City.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch pitched four innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and a walk with a strikeout. The lefty threw 70 pitches and kept the Trash Pandas off the scoreboard for the first three innings. Nick Altermatt (1-1, 3.03) gets the win in relief, pitching the fifth and sixth innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, and a walk with a strikeout. Phil Fox, Pierce George, and Jackson Kelley all pitched a scoreless inning to close out the final three frames of the game.

Birmingham (8-13, 34-56) scored first in the game. Jacob Burke led off by being hit by a pitch. Burke stole second base, his 15th of the season. Caleb Bonemer followed with an RBI single to center, scoring Burke, and the Barons led 1-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Alec Briley walked along with Caleb Bonemer. With two on, Smith hit a towering home run to right field for a three-run home run, and the Barons led 4-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Rocket City (10-11, 45-44) scored two runs on RBI groundouts by Cole Fontenelle and Jake Thompson. The Barons led 4-2.

In the top of the fifth inning, Rocket City closed the gap again on a Fontenelle ground out, and the Barons' lead was 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brenden Dixon led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, and the Barons led 5-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Smith singled, and Dylan Campbell singled. Samuel Zavala had a sacrifice bunt, moving the runners to third and second base with one out. Jorge Corona singled, scoring Smith, and the Barons led 6-3. T.J. McCants hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Campbell, and the Barons led 7-3.

For Birmingham, Smith and Dixon had two hits apiece in the home win.

Up next, the Barons will travel to face the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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