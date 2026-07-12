Barons Edged, 3-2, by Clingstones in Tight Pitchers' Duel on Saturday

Published on July 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons lost 3-2 to the Columbus Clingstones before 2,996 at Synovus Park on Saturday night. It is the third one-run loss to the Clingstones in the six -game series. The Barons have dropped four of the five games in this series.

Starting pitcher Gabe Davis pitched four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, and one walk, with four strikeouts. Dylan Cumming (2-6, 4.95) took the loss in relief, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Barons' offense could only muster four hits and struck out 12 times. The Barons could only tie the score one time during the game.

Columbus (10-7, 39-42) scored first in the bottom of the first inning. A Drew Compton RBI single scored Luke Waddell, and the Clingstones led 1-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Birmingham (6-11, 32-54) tied the game. Dylan Campbell walked, then stole second base, his seventh of the season. Grant Magill doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring Campbell, and the game was tied at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dalton McIntyre singled, scoring Ambioris Tavarez, and the Clingstones led 2-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Tyler Tolve's RBI single scored Will Verdung, and Columbus took a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Boston Smith hit a solo home run over the center field fence, his fourth of the season. The Barons cut the lead to 3-2. After the home run, the Clingstones retired nine straight Barons hitters the rest of the game.

Up next is Game 6 of the six-game series. The Barons are sending LHP Lucas Gordon (3-4, 4.99) to the mound, and the Clingstones are sending RHP Cedric DeGrandpre (2-1, 5.00) to the mound. First pitch is at 1:05 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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