Barons Earn 8-6 Road Win over Biscuits on Wednesday

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala -- Alec Briley had four hits, including a home run, as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 8-6 before 1,616 at DABOS Park on Wednesday night. The Barons pounded out 12 hits with three home runs in the road win.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cumming (3-6, 5.12) gets the win, going five innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched two innings, giving up only a walk with three strikeouts. Phil Fox pitched 0.2 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. Jonathan Clark picked up his fourth save, going 1.1 innings, giving up no hits, no walks, and one run with two strikeouts.

Birmingham (9-14, 35-57) scored first in the game in the top of the first inning. Boston Smith hit a double to center field, and one batter later, Briley doubled to right field, scoring Smith, and the Barons led 1-0.

In the top of the second inning, Colby Shelton singled, and Grant Magill followed with a two-run home run. The Barons led 3-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Caleb Bonemer doubled on a sharp line drive to left field. Briley singled to center field, scoring Bonemer, and the Barons led 4-0. Anthony DePino singled to left field. With two outs, Shelton doubled to right field, and the Barons led 5-0.

Montgomery (10-12, 45-46) scored in the bottom of the third inning. An RBI single by Mac Horvath put the Biscuits on the board, and the Barons' lead was 5-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Smith walked, and Bonemer hit a two-run home run to left field, his sixth of the season. The Barons led 7-1. Briley followed with a solo home run, his 17th of the season, and the Barons led 8-1.

The Biscuits scored five more runs the rest of the game to close the gap to 8-6. The Biscuits had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but Clark struck out Brayden Taylor to end the game.

Briley had the four hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Bonemer had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Shelton had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored.

Up next, the Barons will play Game 3 of the six-game series against the Biscuits. LHP Lucas Gordon (3-6, 5.09) will go to the mound for the Barons while the Biscuits will send Santiago Suarez (5-3, 5.11) to the mound.







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