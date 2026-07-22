Game Info: July 22 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Gates 5:30 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, July 22, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-12, 45-45) vs. Knoxville Smokies (12-10, 50-41)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-5, 3.44) vs. RHP Dawson Netz (5-2, 2.81)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Adult Football Jersey Giveaway: Kick off football season early as the first 1,500 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas Football Jersey, presented by NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR.

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials throughout the game at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge throughout the homestand. New misting stations will also be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Eat Your Opponent Dog (All-Stars): Sink your teeth into the Windy City Dumpster Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with neon green relish, diced onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt, served in a collectible mini trash can with a Trash Pandas liner. Available at All-Stars.

Featured Homestand Cocktails:

Enjoy the Smokies Peach Punch and Slugger Smash throughout the homestand at the Rock Porch, plus themed cocktails for Singles Night, Pirate & Princess Night, and Christmas in July, including the Ice Breaker, Walk the Plank Whiskey Punch, Happily Ever After, Cranberry Margarita, and Jingle Punch.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, July 23 - Throwback Thursday & Singles Night: Celebrate Throwback Thursday with live music from Tequila Falls, $3 domestic draft beers, a Champion Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and a fun-filled Singles Night at the Rock Porch.

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyota Field.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. The Pandas dropped two of three in Birmingham and continue a stretch of 18 home games in a 21-game span. Rocket City went 6-6 during its previous 12-game homestand against Pensacola and Chattanooga, June 30-July 12.

PANDAS DROP OPENER: Rocket City dropped Tuesday's series opener, 4-3. Jake Munroe went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to extend his on-base streak to 11 games, while David Calabrese finished 3-for-4 and Juan Flores drove in two runs. Alex Ramirez hit two home runs and drove in all four Knoxville runs, as the Trash Pandas went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.

STREAKING WITH JAKE: INF Jake Munroe is riding a 5-game hit streak and an 11-game on-base streak, batting .357 with five doubles, four RBIs, four walks, and a .429 OBP. Munroe has reached in 20 of 21 games since joining Rocket City on June 23, batting .316 with seven doubles, 11 RBIs, nine walks, and a .391 OBP.

DID YOU KNOW: The Pandas currently have five Southern League statistical leaders: Raudi Rodriguez (68 runs), Nick Rodriguez (25 doubles), Joel Hurtado (3.38 ERA), Luke Murphy (17 saves), and Leonard Garcia (11 holds).







Southern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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